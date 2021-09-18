Diego Costa starter? Full of mysteries, Cuca closes preparation for Atlético-MG x Sport | athletic-mg

With a big question mark, full of expectation, Atlético-MG closed, this Friday, the preparation for the duel against Sport, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The game is scheduled for 19:00 (GMT) this Saturday, at Mineirão.

Athletic News

For a month at Galo, Diego Costa has 118 minutes on the field

The anxiety is for Diego Costa’s debut as the starting lineup for Galo. The striker participated in the last three matches entering the second half, has been showing physical evolution and is highly rated to come out playing against Sport alongside Hulk (and, perhaps, also Eduardo Vargas).

1 of 4 Diego Costa training for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Diego Costa training for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

Atlético have the return of Nathan Silva, but two certain absences for this Saturday’s match. Lateral Mariano and defensive midfielder Jair received the third yellow card against Fortaleza and are suspended.

In Mariano’s vacancy, Guga’s entrance is right on the right side. In the middle, there is uncertainty as to what Cuca will do due to the coach’s various possibilities.

In one of them, Diego Costa himself enters Jair’s vacancy, with Galo returning to play with three forwards and Zaracho being retreated to the role of second man in the middle. The team acted this way when Savarino was available and Jair was injured, for example.

2 of 4 Atlético-MG training on the eve of the game against Sport — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Training at Atlético-MG on the eve of the game against Sport — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

In another possibility, Cuca can do the most obvious and simply cast Tchê Tchê to perform a function similar to that of the defensive midfielder. In any case, nothing prevents Diego Costa from being cast in Vargas’ vacancy, because Sport, owner of the second best defense in the competition, must play rebarred, favoring the aerial game.

There is also the possibility (unlikely) of Cuca saving some players aiming at the duel against Palmeiras, next Tuesday, for the Libertadores semifinal.

Thus, in the face of a sea of ​​uncertainty, a probable rooster’s lineup has:

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Hulk, Vargas and Diego Costa (Tchê Tchê).

3 of 4 Hulk, Guga and Tchê Tchê training at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Hulk, Guga and Tchê Tchê training at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

Atlético lead Brasileirão with a seven-point advantage over vice-leader Palmeiras, who also plays this Saturday (facing the lantern Chapecoense, away from home). Sport is only 19th, has the worst attack in the competition (8 goals scored), but the second best defense, only behind Galo (15 goals conceded).