Diniz ‘draws’ Graça e Vasco goes with 3 surprises in front of Cruzeiro, says “AV”; Pec, Riquelme and Walber are listed as holders

Cruz-Maltino needs the three points this Sunday (19) to touch the G-4. Zeca, suspended, is out of the match against Luxembourg’s team

The bitter tie with CRB, in Maceió, put pressure on the Vasco increase considerably for a victory against Cruzeiro this Sunday (19) in São Januário. Three points against Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team could mean a rise of up to three positions in the Serie B table, depending on the results. Today the Hill Giant is in 10th place with 33 points, eight behind the G-4.

Without Zeca, suspended for the third yellow card, coach Fernando Diniz should promote the entry of young Riquelme in LE. According to the results of the channel colleagues “Attention Vascainos”, which cover the day-to-day at the Almirante’s CT, the team in front of Cruzeiro may, yes, have two novelties among the holders.

In defense, the newcomer Walber could win the place of Ricardo Graça, who played alongside Leandro Castán against the CRB. As a matter of fact, playing with two left-handed defenders was something that the Vasco fan had not seen since the Ramon Menezes era. The beque, which is on loan from Athletico-PR, is one of the listed companies to start among the 11 in São Januário.

In attack, Gabriel Pec has great chances of retaking the starting position in the position of Léo Jabá. In the duel against the Alagoas, Colina’s offspring entered Morato’s vacancy during the match. Diniz is currently in charge of the last activity in the Almirante’s CT before the game against the miners. Many fans ask Jhon Sánchez, who also recently joined the club, for a chance.

Given this scenario, the probable Vasco should go into the field with:

Vanderlei; Léo Matos, Leandro Castan, Walber and Riquelme; Andrey, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; Gabriel Pec, Morato and Cano.