Diogo Nogueira declares himself and tells how he met Paolla Oliveira: ‘I thought it was a joke’ – Zoeira

The singer Diogo Nogueira revealed how did you meet Paolla Oliveira, with whom he is dating, during his participation as a guest in the “Encontro” with Fátima Bernardes this Friday (17). He recounted his surprise when he found out that “Cupid”, his friend and artist Mumuzinho, would introduce him to the actress.

“When he said who he was, I said: ‘It’s not possible, is that true?’ I thought it was a prank, a joke”, commented the samba dancer.

Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira together

Considered one of the hottest famous couples of the moment, Diogo and Paolla took up the relationship in July this year. Rumors about the relationship started at the end of June, when they were photographed together in Rio de Janeiro.

Since then, the duo has published a series of statements. At the end of July, Nogueira published a daring photo with Paolla and captioned: “The weather is getting hot, our love is incandescent”.

beginning of dating

Still in an interview with Fátima Bernardes, Diogo detailed how the beginning of dating. He revealed that he had been chatting with Paolla virtually for some time, until they met in person for a first date.

Before the “gives you official”, the samba musician recalls that there was already found the actress backstage from TV Globo: “It was at Faustão, we were the jury, I don’t know if from Dança dos Famosos, I don’t remember the painting”

“We were talking to each other until the day we met, then things evolved naturally. I made her a tasty little dish, a pasta with shrimp. It’s that thing, chat, a little wine,” said the singer.

Music for Paolla Oliveira

On this Friday’s program, the sambista also spoke about the song he made for Paolla, entitled “Flor de Caña”. The artist released the song in August, in a video alongside the actress.

“I call her ‘flor de caña’, ‘beautiful girl’, she is a very strong woman, a warrior and who likes to bring people together, especially the family”, she says.

Diogo tore praises to his beloved and he also said that Paolla was one of the “greatest actresses in Brazil”, as well as a very simple person: “I just have to thank Father in heaven. Completely delivered”.