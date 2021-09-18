Discovered molecules necessary for life where planets are born

Analysis of unique fingerprints in the light emitted by material around young stars revealed “significant reservoirs” of large organic molecules needed to form the basis of the life, say researchers. The details of the study were published in the Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series. It is one of 20 articles reporting a major international investigation into the chemistry of planet formation.

According to dr. John Ilee, a researcher at the University of Leeds (UK) who led the study, the findings suggest that the basic chemical conditions that resulted in life on Earth could exist more widely across the Milky Way.

Large organic molecules were identified in protoplanetary disks surrounding newly formed stars. A similar disk would have surrounded the young Sun, forming the planets that make up the Solar System today. The presence of the molecules is significant because they are “steps” between the simpler carbon-based molecules like carbon monoxide, found in abundance in space, and the more complex molecules needed to create and sustain life.

basic ingredients

Dr Catherine Walsh of the University of Leeds School of Physics and Astronomy was one of the study leaders. Called Soul Molecules on Scales of Planet Formation (Maps), the program used data collected by the radio telescope Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (Soul), in Chile.

Ilee and her team, made up of astrophysicists from 16 universities around the world, focused on studying the existence, location and abundance of precursor molecules necessary for the formation of life. “These large complex organic molecules are found in various environments across space,” he noted. “Laboratory and theoretical studies have suggested that these molecules are the ‘basic ingredients’ for building molecules that are essential components of biological chemistry on Earth, creating sugars, amino acids and even the components of ribonucleic acid (RNA) under the right conditions.”

He added: “However, many of the environments where we find these complex organic molecules are far away from where and when we think planets form. We wanted to understand more about where exactly and in what quantity these molecules were present in the birthplaces of planets – protoplanetary disks”.

Chemistry in the depths of space

The investigation was made possible by advances in the Alma telescope’s ability to detect very weak signals from molecules in the cooler regions of outer space.

At Alma, a network of more than 60 antennas is combined so that the observatory detects the signal from these molecules. Each molecule emits light at different wavelengths, producing a unique spectral ‘fingerprint’. These fingerprints allow scientists to identify the presence of molecules and investigate their properties.

Dr. Walsh explained: “The power of the Soul has allowed us to measure the distribution and composition of material that is actively building planets around young stars for the first time. The telescope is powerful enough to do this even for large complex molecules that are precursors to life.”

Protoplanetary disks ‘feed’ young planets

The research team was looking for three molecules – cyanoacetylene (HC 3 N), acetonitrile (CH 3 CN) and cyclopropenylidene (c -C 3 H two ) – on five protoplanetary disks, known as IM Lup, GM Aur, AS 209, HD 163296 and MWC 480. The protoplanetary disks range between 300 and 500 light years away from Earth. All discs show signatures of planet formation in progress taking place within them.

The protoplanetary disk that surrounds a young planet will “feed” it with material as it forms.

For example, it is believed that the young Earth was seeded with material through impacts of asteroids and comets that formed in the protoplanetary disk around the Sun. But scientists weren’t sure that all protoplanetary disks contain reservoirs of complex organic molecules capable of creating biologically significant molecules.

Bombardment by asteroids and comets

The present study is beginning to answer that question. He found the molecules in four of the five discs observed. Furthermore, the abundance of molecules was greater than scientists had expected.

The Doctor. Ilee said: “Alma allowed us to look for these molecules in the innermost regions of these disks, on size scales similar to our Solar System, for the first time. Our analysis shows that the molecules are mainly located in these inner regions with abundances between 10 and 100 times greater than the models had predicted”.

Importantly, the regions of the disk where the molecules were located are also where asteroids and comets form. Ilee said it’s possible that a process similar to the one that might have helped start life on Earth could also take place in these disks — where bombardment by asteroids and comets transfers large organic molecules to newly formed planets.

great availability

Dr. Walsh added: “The main result of this work shows that the same ingredients needed to seed life on our planet are also found around other stars. It is possible that the molecules needed to start life on planets are readily available in all planet-forming environments.”

One of the next questions researchers want to investigate is whether even more complex molecules exist in protoplanetary disks.

The Doctor. Ilee added: “If we are finding molecules like these in such great abundance, our current knowledge of interstellar chemistry suggests that even more complex molecules must also be observable. (…) We hope to use Alma to research the next steps of chemical complexity on these discs. If we detect them, we will be even closer to understanding how the basic ingredients of life can be assembled around other stars.”

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach