District 9 Director calls Denis Villeneuve a “asshole”

Denis Villeneuve stirred a veritable hornet when he said that the films of the MCU “are nothing more than a copy and paste of others”. After Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange), it’s time to Neill Blomkamp, director of District 9, hit the filmmaker behind the new version of Dune.

on your profile on Twitter, Blomkamp shared a news about his colleague’s speech with a short and thick comment – check it out:

“What an asshole”

The confusion began when Denis Villeneuve did not mince words when criticizing the originality of Marvel Studios films, during an interview with the Spanish newspaper The world. According to the filmmaker, the Disney-owned studio delivers productions that are mere repetitions of better movies.

“There are a lot of Marvel movies that are nothing more than copy and paste from others,” said Villeneuve. The speech takes place shortly after the filmmaker pokes Casa das Ideias during dialogue promoted by Harper’s Bazaar with the Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, director of the upcoming Marvel release eternal.

“I think what you’re bringing to the cinema is essential. It’s like the oxygen needed in the room. I’m your biggest fan. I think it’s great that Marvel approached you because you’re aesthetically their radical opposite.”, he stated.

