Doctors threaten to leave the technical chamber of Health if adolescent vaccination is not resumed

Averages of the Technical Advisory and Immunization Chamber Covid-19, who advise the Ministry of Health, are considering leaving the commission if the folder does not go back on the decision to stop vaccinating teenagers from 12 to 17 years old. The information comes from columnist Malu Gaspar, from O Globo newspaper.

This Friday (17), during a virtual meeting, experts and members of societies and medical councils that make up the chamber, as well as representatives of the state and municipal health secretariats unanimously rejected the minister’s decision. Marcelo Queiroga to stop vaccination for this age group, according to the columnist.

They would have demanded that the Ministry issue a technical note saying that the team of specialists was not consulted and that it disagrees with the decision, and they also want Queiroga to define a timetable for the resumption of vaccination for the adolescents.

Also on Friday, a study carried out by 70 experts pointed out that the cause of death of a 16-year-old teenager, which was one of the ministry’s justifications for interrupting the vaccination of teenagers, had no relationship with the Pfizer vaccine.

The diagnosis showed that the cause of death, seven days after the girl was immunized, was a severe and rare autoimmune disease known as Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (PPT).

Despite guidance from the Ministry of Health to stop vaccination in adolescents, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) maintained the recommendation for vaccination in this group, based on scientific evidence evaluated and approved by the agency.

