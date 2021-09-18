Documents show which Sony headphones Multilaser will relaunch in Brazil

Update (09/16/21) – HA

In July this year, Sony and Multilaser announced a partnership, pointing to a return of the Japanese company’s headphones to Brazil. As officially pointed out at the time, the models that should arrive will only be premium — imported, since Sony has ended its activities in the country. Now, another step has been taken towards the launch of new products, with Multilaser preparing the ground with Anatel for this return of Sony products. In documents revealed by the website Insertficha.com, it is possible to see that the company approved two headphones, the WF-XB700 and the WH-CH510.

Both had already been released in previous years here in Brazil. The documentation sent also includes photos, and, curiously, the contact phone number registered in the manuals sent is still that of Sony Brazil. The WH-CH510 was originally launched in December 2019 here, with high-end audio and focused on cost-effectiveness. Its highlights, as analyzed by the AllCellular at the time of its release, they stand for the long battery life, the standard treble-bass balance, the non-disappointing microphone on voice calls, and the compact, lightweight design. The WF-XB700 arrived in Brazil in July 2020, with the promise of being a completely wireless and comfortable Bluetooth headset, offering comfort, good experience with voice assistants and well-reinforced bass, and still at an affordable price. And you, what are you thinking about the return of these accessories to the Brazilian market? Leave your impressions!

Original article (7/26/21)

Sony and Multilaser this week announced a partnership that should mark the return of sale of Japanese headphones on national soil. The news was confirmed four months after Sony ended its activities in Brazil. According to the companies, despite Multilaser having factories in the country, all Sony headphones will be imported. In addition, Estadão confirmed that only “premium” models from the Japanese will be available here. Initially, 23 products will be sold, including in-ear headphones and Bluetooth models. Device prices should range from R$60 to R$2,700.