Does it fit in Barcelona? Newspaper melts and sees Daniel Alves ‘ready for the last dance’ after leaving São Paulo

THE Daniel Alves departure from São Paulo has been moving the ball market in Brazil. But not just. the catalan newspaper sport dedicated to the Brazilian side a text in which he ‘leaves the doors of the Barcelona‘.

Even treating the possibility as a ‘utopia’, the vehicle asks a question: the ‘good crazy‘ couldn’t help transitioning to a position that has been open precisely since your departure?

O sport recalls that Daniel Alves’ arrival at Barcelona in 2008 was a key part of building one of the most winning teams in football, highlighting his partnership with Lionel Messi on the right wing, as well as his ‘perfect partnership’ with Xavi and Iniesta.

“Of course it’s almost a utopia, but given the salary you’d ask for and the experience you’d bring, don’t you imagine a Brazilian’s return? It would probably be to cover gaps and not have continuity, but the player still seems ready for one last dance”, publishes Sport in an article signed by journalist Sergi Capdevila.

It was just after the departure of Daniel Alves, in 2016, that Barcelona began to collect failures in the search for a new owner for the right flank, and passed by Adriano, Aleix Vidal, Nelson Semedo and now Sergiño Dest.

With the American injured, Sergi Roberto has been selected by Ronald Koeman for the position, but without delivering the same level as the Brazilian.

The big favorite to have Daniel Alves, however, is the Flamengo. In an interview, president Rodolfo Landim confirmed that the club is interested in the right-back.

“I had the opportunity to meet him in 2019. He has a very nice professional profile. It’s a winner,” Landim told TV Record. “No team in the world would not be interested in an athlete like Daniel Alves”, he added.