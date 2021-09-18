‘Dogfluencers’: Singapore dogs are trending on Instagram | Technology

Two white terriers in scarves and a Scottish beret pose radiantly for their owner, who takes a picture in exchange for a treat. With tens of thousands of followers on Instagram, these dogs are trending on this social network in Singapore.

It is a fashion that was already in vogue in this Southeast Asian country, which is very fond of pets. Multiple coronavirus confinements and the growth of online commerce have accentuated this passion.

With a summer hat and colorful scarves, in the park, in a bicycle basket or at home with a bottle of wine, Sasha and Piper’s photos are regularly posted on “Lomodoggies,” their Instagram account.

The animals have already earned several thousand dollars to their owner, thanks to the use of products ranging from vacuum cleaners to shoes. The dogs even have a representation agency.

The company also services the cat Brossy Meowington, with more than 50,000 followers, and a furry Japanese Spitz named Luna.

Brossy Meowington Cat has over 50,000 followers

The owner of all of them, Carrie Er, started a few years ago posting photos of Sasha in different dresses, while playing or when she went out for a walk.

“We wanted to make a blog capturing precious moments with her beautiful snout and what she usually does”, explains the communication and advertising director.

The images were so successful that some brands started asking if Sasha could promote their products. Piper, a former pageant dog, later arrived to complete the duo.

“It’s fun, for the dogs and for me,” said Er, as he snaps more pictures of his two canine stars with his cell phone.

The two dogs have 24,000 followers on Instagram and earn an average of 500 Singapore dollars (370 euros, 315 euros) for each promotion.

White terriers fee is about $500 per share

Its owner is selective when choosing her collaborations. He doesn’t want to promote brands for dogs that don’t meet the minimum standards, as they feed on homemade pâté.

Animal ‘influencers’ are increasingly sought after by brands, who have been looking to bolster their online visibility since the pandemic began, explains Jane Peh, co-founder of The Woof Agency, the agency that represents terriers.

“I think animal influencers have an advantage because we love animals,” said the businesswoman, who has about 6,000 touted animal profiles. “They are so beautiful, no one can hate them,” he says.