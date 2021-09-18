Dollar between fiscal noise and rising interest rates: where will the currency go from now on?

SAO PAULO – As is natural in times of stock market decline, the dollar has been rising in recent trading sessions and has appreciated by 2.24% against the real in September, reflecting the same fiscal, political, inflationary and Commodity prices that also affect stocks. However, there is one factor that limits the appreciation of the US currency against the real: the cycle of interest rate increases promoted by the Central Bank.

At 4:04 pm (Eastern time) on Friday (17) the commercial dollar rose 0.36% to R$ 5.283 in purchases and R$ 5.284 in sales.

While the Selic is raised at each meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to contain the advance of inflation, the Federal Reserve – the central bank of the United States – hesitates before even reducing the monthly purchases of bonds it makes to inject money into the economy.

This growing spread between what bonds pay here and in the US, in principle, may attract more foreign investors to put money into Brazilian assets. This is because, despite the risk being greater, the profitability differential often ends up compensating.

The problem is that this balance between risk and return is mobile, that is, with each deterioration in the domestic scenario, the risk premium required by foreign investors to keep their capital here increases. In the medium term, one of the challenges of making projections for the dollar is to find out to what extent the Selic hikes will offset the domestic problems in the balance of risks of large investors.

According to Bruno Lavieri, economist at 4E Consultoria, in empirical terms, it is possible to see that the fiscal problem is who is winning this fight. “In real terms, this interest rate hike that the BC has been promoting is not that big and the fiscal noise is very high. The adjustment of public accounts is not being handled well by the government”, he assesses.

Hideaki Iha, operator of Fair brokerage, is of the same opinion. For him, the exchange rate should remain around R$ 5.30, if it doesn’t worsen the political situation and the water crisis even further. “It’s no use having higher interest rates because the money that is coming in because of this is short-term arbitrage capital, it is not long-term investment”, he defends.

José Faria Jr., director of Wagner Investimentos, also sees another pressure factor for the dollar: the support of the dollar index, a reference index of the dollar in relation to a basket of currencies, at higher levels.

“We’ve seen an interesting correlation between the dollar index for the dollar against the real since October of last year. When there was uncertainty with this year’s Budget, the dollar here appreciated more than against the currency basket. Afterwards, the real appreciated much faster than other currencies at the turn of March to April. With the high Selic rate now, the dollar is behaving better here than abroad”, he understands.

Faria Jr. believes that if the dollar index does not drop from the current 93,192 points, to at least 91, the dollar against the real here will not be below R$ 5.10.

However, for him, if the government, the judiciary and the Congress soon found a solution to the issue of precatories and the increase in Bolsa Família (renamed to Auxílio Brasil), the market would calm down. “I think approving the expenses of social programs within the ceiling would be a relief.”

Meanwhile, managers are already moving with their own strategies to navigate this uncertain environment. In its August monthly letter, Legacy Capital reported that it increased its short position in dollars against the real and the Ibovespa. “The analysis of the behavior of this strategy in previous interest rate hikes allows us to demonstrate its good performance throughout these episodes”, the managers write.

Legacy shows in a graph how this strategy of operating short both on the stock exchange and in dollars behaves from an increase of 2 percentage points in the Selic, noting that in the current cycle this level was reached in July, so that the operation looks like be close to peak performance.

Dividends

Bruno Lavieri and Faria Jr. agree that despite some explanations circulating in the financial market that the dollar would be appreciating today due to Vale’s announcement (VALE3) of distribution of R$ 40.2 billion in dividends, this would not be a factor. preponderant.

“The biggest source of risks we have today are the declarations of those who are at the Planalto Palace. The potential for any event to depreciate the real is small compared to poorly aligned economic discourses. Just look at how the market is reacting to the surprise with the increase in the IOF to finance Bolsa Família”, he comments.

4E has a projection that the dollar will close 2021 at R$5.00 and end 2022 at R$4.70. “After the elections, regardless of who wins, we believe there will be a need for the next president to have fiscal responsibility.”

Faria Jr., in turn, recalls that Vale’s dividend payment is not due today, so there would be no reason to put pressure on this trading session.

Regarding the possibility of other companies to anticipate dividends due to the Income Tax reform (which still needs to be approved by the Senate), due to the beginning of the taxation of these earnings, Faria Jr. does not see much pressure from this point on the dollar either, as historically the The Central Bank has the custom of operating in the exchange rate when there is a lot of remittance of profits abroad.

“It will certainly act to provide liquidity, so it may not be that this anticipation of dividend payments has a great weight”, he concludes.

Faria Jr. does not risk an exact forecast of where the dollar will be at the end of the year, but believes that the exchange rate will operate between R$5.00 and R$5.50 in the medium term. “This depends a lot on the dollar index, if the dollar abroad does not cooperate, we cannot expect the real to appreciate here. we give calls repetitive costs at R$ 5.10 and R$ 5.15 for purchase”, he concludes.

On Tuesday (14), XP raised its projection for the dollar from BRL 4.90 to BRL 5.20 at the end of 2021 and from BRL 4.90 to BRL 5.10 for next year . BNP Paribas has a projection of R$4.75 to the dollar at the end of 2021.

In the last Focus Report of the Central Bank, the median projections of financial market economists for the dollar indicated that the currency would end 2021 at R$ 5.20 and at the end of 2022 it would remain at the same level.

