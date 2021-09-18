‘Don’t do it, I beg you’ · TV News

Kamesha (Kizi Vaz) will scream in terror as she receives a punishment worse than death and is accused of having murdered Amarilis (Marianna Alexandre) in Genesis. After all, Sheshi (Fernando Peacock) will rip his son from her arms before sending her into exile in Nubia. “Don’t do that. Don’t let me away from my baby! I beg you,” she will plead in Record’s Bible novel.

The king of Egypt will promote a witch hunt in the palace to avenge the death of his sister, who was the victim of an archive burning. He will even send a good part of the servants who work in the kitchen to the gallows for having served his family with poisoned wine.

Potiphar (Val Perré) will put an end to the terror by revealing that Amarilis suspected his sister-in-law in the scenes that will be shown from next Tuesday (21) in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

“I would never betray you. You know,” Kamesha will insist when confronted by her husband. “So explain to me, as Apepi [ator não divulgado] did you get access to the palace lately? How were you unscathed from the attack at the party and how did you manage to poison Amarilis?”, the monarch will question.

“I don’t know, I have no explanation for any of this. Someone else got this message, not me. Amarilis’ poisoning was a fatality, it has nothing to do with me. You will exile me while the real culprit will remain free to continue acting.” , will claim the character of Kizi Vaz.

Amarilis (Marianna Alexandre) in Genesis

Is Kamesha a villain in Genesis?

Sheshi will make it clear that he eased up on Kamesha’s punishment, as the right thing would be to try and execute her for high treason. “Will you really have the courage to do this to me? Remove me from your life?”, the noble will fire.

“Go to the harem and pack your things. You’ll leave tomorrow,” will sentence Fernando Pavão’s character, as he turns to the young woman so as not to see the tears running down her face. “Our son. I’ll pack his things too. He’ll come with me”, she will point out.

“You know very well he’s not going with you,” the pharaoh will add, as he drops his companion to her knees right in front of him. “By Ra, Sheshi! By all the gods! Don’t do that! Don’t let me away from my baby! I beg you,” yells Kamesha, sobbing.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#74 – José Alfredo Makes Emergency Decision in Império!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.