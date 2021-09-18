Dota 2 to drop support on 32-bit operating system, DirectX 9 and OpenGL

Valve informed, without specifying, that the update will be carried out in the coming months

In a post on its official website, Endowment 2 announced today that it will remove support on 32-bit operating system, DirectX 9, OpenGL and XAudio. the popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (Moba) gives Valve explained that the decision is due to plans to maintain the engine source 2 and the game updated for new generations.

It was not disclosed when these supports of Endowment 2 will come to an end, only that “they will be implemented in the coming months”. If the Valve and the team responsible for endowment like New Year’s resolutions, it’s very likely that these “next months” will arrive before 2022.

Also according to the publication, it is informed that this update in the Moba will not impact many players, as the vast majority of players from Endowment 2 they are playing on newer computers and support for equally new technologies.

“Removing these older technologies will allow us to redirect our development efforts and also use the new tools from these APIs,” says the post on the official website of Endowment 2.



Source: Reproduction/Dota 2



Who uses DirectX 9 or Open GL will have to switch to the DirectX 11 and Vulkan, respectively. already the audio will be replaced by SDL Audio. It was also informed that the Endowment 2 will no longer run on MacOS below version 10.14.

The International 2021 with audience in Romania

Also in the same news, it was announced that the public will be allowed in the main event of the The International, the tournament of Endowment 2 which ends the professional season. The event will be held in Bucharest, Romania, from the 7th to the 17th of October, with the main event from the 12th to the 17th of October. Tickets are sold for a two-day combo costing 312 reais in the knockout phase and R$ 1251.97 for the finals.

Source: Dota 2