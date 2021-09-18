Drunk, Liziane embarrasses and leaves full of party · TV News

Liziane Gutierrez overdid her drink and gave her work this Saturday (18). The model got drunk as soon as the first party of The Farm 2021 started. After a few hours, Victor Pecoraro and MC Gui had to carry the piece in their arms and put it to bed.

Before leaving the celebration, the participant even provoked Nego do Borel, stating that the funkeiro is playing a game of good guy to win Tati Quebra Barraco, despite having ignored the funkeira before joining the reality show.

She also burst into tears and isolated herself during a period at the party. “Nobody likes me, friend,” lamented the model to Rico Melquiades. “Everyone was calling you, friend,” stated the man from Alagoas. MC Gui approached the two participants and said that he had already called the model’s name several times. “I like you, but you don’t like me,” Liziane said to the funkeiro.

Fernanda Medrado regretted the situation and once again said that she does not like to witness the scenes of victimization in the confinement. “I want you to change your positions, it’s already boring, let’s get together, get closer to people,” advised the rapper. Despite the attempt, the words of the ex-Power Couple came to nothing, as Liziane was falling down drunk.

As soon as MC Gui and Victor took the kid to the bedroom, she started to scream, but soon fell asleep.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that has a 24-hour rural reality broadcast, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 12.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 12.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

According to the PlayPlus website, the current value will be valid for subscriptions made until the 19th. From September 20th, the price will be readjusted to BRL 15.90 a month. The platform allows access to up to four screens simultaneously.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos