Ebola may resurface after being dormant in the human body for five years

A new study published in the journal Nature about the Ebola virus has demonstrated an ability hitherto unknown to science. A new outbreak, registered earlier this year in Guinea, Africa, was linked to an infection that dated back five years, which represents an unprecedented period of dormancy for the pathogen in the body.

Scientists until then already knew that Ebola could remain dormant in a patient, but this period of five years changes the understanding of the risks of the disease and the emergence of new outbreaks.

In January 2021, Guinea had a small outbreak with 16 infected, of which 12 died from the disease. The damage was not greater because a previous experience with the virus, between the years 2013 and 2016, left the country equipped to deal with the crisis and alert for new cases.

However, when performing genomic analysis of the virus in the new outbreak, the researchers realized that the strain circulating in the 2021 outbreak contained basically the same mutations seen in the 2016 wave. The virus in this specific shape is no longer found in bats in the wild. , which leads to the conclusion that it was “frozen in time”, without undergoing new mutations in a human host until manifesting again.

Discovering a longer-than-expected dormancy period may change the way you look at Ebola (Image: Bhossfeld/Pixabay)

Analysis shows that there were very few mutations during this period; the normal rate of virus transformation would be five times faster than that observed in the samples.

In the past, viral presence in semen had already been observed after 500 days of infection and at least one case of transmission was detected after this period, but nothing like five years.

What is not known so far is in which tissue Ebola manages to “hide” for so long and the mechanisms that allow it this period of dormancy. In general, RNA viruses remain in the organism and integrate with the host genome, but this does not seem to be the case for Ebola, which does not have the necessary genes for this.

In any case, this is a rare event, as assessed in past studies. There are currently 17,000 survivors of the 2013-2016 outbreak, so there is room for unusual cases to occur.

The study can be accessed through this link.

Source: Ars Technica