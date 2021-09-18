Eco resort in Wales prohibits entry of vaccinated guests

Contrary to establishments in Europe, the US and now in Brazil, the Blaeneinion eco-resort, located in the central region of the coast of Wales, prohibits visitors vaccinated against covid-19 from staying there.

The reason? Owner Sharon Girardi believes that people already immunized can cause a series of complications in those around her, such as “miscarriages, nosebleeds, hemorrhages in menopausal women, scrotal swelling in men and death of pets”, she cites in a note to shared public on the enterprise’s website.

Sharon Girardi, the owner of the Blaeneinion resort Image: Reproduction

Local visitors must necessarily be without vaccination against covid-19 Image: Reproduction

According to Sharon, vaccines are “experimental” and contain “a new mRNA technology.” Not all covid-19 vaccines used in the UK or around the world, however, use this technology, only the immunizers from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. AstraZeneca and Janssen use viral vectors, and CoronaVac, for example, uses the weakened coronavirus itself.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the Welsh woman started to ban vaccinated visitors as early as July. But she does not appear to have suffered financial loss from the decision. Tourists continue to visit Blaeneinion and resort accommodations are fully booked through the end of September, the result of an “unexpected and overwhelming outpouring of love and support from many like-minded souls,” the owner announced this week.

The resort holds about 30 people at a time in its chalets and also usually receives volunteers who want to learn about organic food culture or animal care. Sharon says she made the decision to ban those vaccinated because she has a “duty to look after her family, her staff and any guests there.”

However, she clarified that, as there are trails within the more than 30 hectares of the property, it would allow the vaccinated to pass through the land, but that it would place good signs on the path so that they would not have to “knock at the door”. In a post on its Facebook, the producer and hotelier still claims that “masks cause multiple irreparable damage to organs”, although it does not present data to support its theory.

According to the Daily Mail, neighbors at the resort would have categorized Sharon’s practice as “discrimination” against vaccinated people, but she would be determined not to receive those immunized and would rather “close the deal” than give in to the demands of former and potential visitors.