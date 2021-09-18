Eduardo Leite reduces ICMS on gasoline and causes irritation in other states

The measure is seen as inopportune between a war of arguments between Bolsonaro and governors

The announcement by the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, to lower the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) in order to reduce the final value of fuels, angered the finance secretaries of other Brazilian states. The rate, which is 30%, will go to 25% at the beginning of next year. The information is from O Globo.

The measure is seen as inopportune, at a time when President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) blames state taxes for the increase in the price of gasoline, which already exceeds R$7.00 a liter in some places.

In the evaluation of the secretaries, by lowering the ICMS, Leite gave strength to Bolsonaro’s argument and even cracked the alliance of governors in the declaration to the president.

The governors claim that it is Bolsonaro himself who causes the rise in fuel prices, by generating political crises that lead to a rise in the dollar, the variable that most influences the composition of Petrobras’ prices. Last week, after backing down from his Sept. 7 coup speeches, the president spoke live that a calmer political environment would lower the dollar and the price of gasoline.

“Here in Pernambuco independently changing the game in the communication war in the last three weeks. Yesterday I went to find a lower rate in Pernambuco. What was going well here turned to hell yesterday”, said secretary Décio Padilha in the WhatsApp group.

Through a note, the state government itself recognizes that the ICMS is not responsible for the increases. “The ICMS is not the driver of credit increases. An example of this is that products with ICMS rates that are totally different from each other, such as gasoline (30%) and diesel (12%), show identical price increases in 2021 according to the IBGE itself”.



