Eduardo Leite reduces ICMS on gasoline and governors criticize: ‘untimely’ | Economy

the antagonist Rate will go from 30% to 25%

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, announced the reduction of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on gasoline from 30% to 25%. The move has angered governors in other states who accuse him of giving in to pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to information from columnist Malu Gaspar, finance secretaries from other states, in a group on WhatsApp, classified the measure as “untimely” in the battle of narratives around the responsibility for the high price of fuel.

According to Bolsonaro, gasoline at R$7 is the fault of the state tax, the governors rebut saying that the responsibility for the price parity policy with the dollar, applied by Petrobras.

“Here in Pernambuco, we were turning the tables on the communication war in the last three weeks. Yesterday I was charged to lower the rate in Pernambuco. What was going well here turned to hell yesterday”, said secretary Décio Padilha in the WhatsApp group, informs Malu.

With the announcement, the ICMS of Rio Grande do Sul will be at the lowest rate in the country. Other states, however, cannot afford to reach the 25% level, such as São Paulo, for example. The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, is Leite’s opponent in the PSDB previews.

The secretaries also criticized Leite’s stance of reducing taxes in the process of getting into fiscal recovery.

Nelson Rocha, from Rio de Janeiro, who is in the Tax Recovery Regime: “RJ resists, despite being the highest rate, which is temporary due to the RRF (tax recovery regime). But the pressure is great”, he wrote on WhatsApp.