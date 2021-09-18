eFootball (PES 2022): Eight Things To Expect From Konami’s New Game | sport games

Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) arrives redesigned as eFootball in version 2022. The launch of Konami’s new free game takes place on September 30, the day before FIFA 22. Among the new features are improved graphics, new game mechanics and the possibility to play against users of any platform, which will happen in future updates.

It is noteworthy that the game will be free, but the title will have some modes available only through paid DLCs. The first package, for example, arrived for R$198.90 in pre-sale on PlayStation Store. The new eFootball arrives for PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Android and iPhone (iOS). Check below all the details of the main innovations of the football simulator.

Lionel Messi is the main star of the eFootball 2022 publicity campaigns — Photo: Publicity/Konami

Modes coming into the game gradually

The transformation from an annual release game to a free model changes the nature of the product, which must be constantly evolving. Therefore, the first version of eFootball will be more basic, as if it were a demo, according to Konami. The Japanese developer also stated that the game will be built according to the experience and feedback from players. The eFootball roadmap indicates three major release and update windows in 2021/2022:

September 30, official release of the game: the player will be able to play friendly matches with nine teams and face rivals from consoles of different generations: PS4 against PS5; Xbox One vs Xbox Series;

the player will be able to play friendly matches with nine teams and face rivals from consoles of different generations: PS4 against PS5; Xbox One vs Xbox Series; Between October and December: debut of online leagues, myClub and Match Pass. The PC download will be released, as will the first cross-platform level: PlayStation vs PC vs Xbox;

debut of online leagues, myClub and Match Pass. The PC download will be released, as will the first cross-platform level: PlayStation vs PC vs Xbox; Between December and March: start of esports tournaments, introduction of support for controls in mobile versions, with cross-platform covering mobile device users.

efootball's schedule features three launching periods — Photo: Disclosure/Konami

The first version of eFootball allows for clashes only between console players of different generations, but the next two updates promise cross-platform, something unheard of in the franchise. The first upgrade will allow PlayStation and Xbox owners to play each other as well as PC gamers. The second will include users of mobile devices, whether Android or iPhone (iOS).

Konami guarantees gameplay at the same level for everyone, but duels between console and mobile users will require the use of a controller on the mobile or tablet.

Updates to eFootball will allow duels between console, mobile and PC users — Photo: Disclosure/Konami

Brazilian teams and stadiums

The first version of eFootball, scheduled for September 30, includes only nine licensed teams: Brazilian Corinthians, Flamengo and São Paulo, British Arsenal and Manchester United, Italian Juventus, Spanish Barcelona, ​​German Bayern Munich and Argentine River Plate. However, the timid group should be expanded in the near future, as Konami has partnered with several other teams.

Flamengo is one of the partner clubs of PES 2021 and will soon appear in the first version of eFootball 2022 — Photo: Divulgação/Konami

The list of Brazilian clubs that are partners in PES 2021 also includes Atlético Mineiro, Internacional, Santos and Vasco. As none of these teams signed an exclusive contract with EA for FIFA, the trend is that they will be added to eFootball soon.

Brazilian stadiums licensed in PES 2021 Stadium Club Grêmio Arena Guild Allianz Park palm trees Riverside International Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium (Morumbi) São Paulo São Januário Stadium Vasco Caldeira Urban Stadium (Vila Belmiro) saints Maracanã Flamengo and Fluminense mineirão Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro Neo Química Arena Corinthians

PES 2021 also has an agreement with Series A (except Palmeiras) and B of Brasileirão, in addition to a list of nine national stadiums. So far, eFootball has only six confirmed arenas, one being generic and five located on the European continent.

The old PES myClub mode appears in eFootball as Creative Team and is equivalent to the FIFA Ultimate Team of the main rival in the market. The concept allows the player to build the ideal team by hiring athletes and coaches, as well as earning virtual coins and rewards by completing challenges (weekly and seasonal) that will serve to further strengthen the team. Creative Team is slated to hit eFootball in the first major update, while the goals programs have yet to be released. The game has three types of coins:

eFootball Coins (coins) : can be used to buy players, passes and other items;

: can be used to buy players, passes and other items; GP : exclusive to hire athletes and coaches;

: exclusive to hire athletes and coaches; eFootball Points: the redemption allows the hiring of athletes and the purchase of items.

eFootball will have two coins and a scoring scale — Photo: Publicity/Konami

The eFootball Battle Pass is called the Match Pass and is expected to be released between October and December. The fulfillment of objectives in each game played gives the player the opportunity to earn rewards, such as contracts with athletes, for example. The game will also feature the Advantage Match Pass, available for purchase with eFootball Coins, which gives you access to a wider and better range of items.

Konami has yet to make it clear what advantages paid content (or DLC) will give players. The game contains five types of matches, but only three of them give points or rewards:

Online Quick Match : casual games that allow the use of players with an expired contract;

: casual games that allow the use of players with an expired contract; Online Match Lobby : online room that allows invitation to one-on-one duels and enables the use of players with expired contract;

: online room that allows invitation to one-on-one duels and enables the use of players with expired contract; Tour Event : duels against Artificial Intelligence that earn points;

: duels against Artificial Intelligence that earn points; Challenge Event : battles against other players that offer rewards when objectives are met;

: battles against other players that offer rewards when objectives are met; eFootball Creative League: duel with the team developed in Creative Teams and accumulate points to rise from divisions. Rewards are based on the performance of each round (10 games) and the placement of the team at the end of each league stage.

eFootball's Match Pass resembles the battle pass of other titles — Photo: Publicity/Konami

Player types and contracts

Athletes are divided into four categories: Trending, Standard, Featured and Legendary. The first is the only one that does not allow training, customization or evolution of attributes over time. The stats of such players are based on high level performance achieved in a short amount of time.

By signing a Trending player, you will have someone whose performance is at its peak. To hire him you must have a Nominating Contract, which must be available as a reward.

Trending and Standard players, respectively, are the simplest modes of eFootball — Photo: Disclosure/Konami

Standard is based on season income. Such players can be developed and will be available for purchase using eFootball Coins, GP and Chance Deal. Featured has similar dynamics, but is exclusive to a small portion of players and its hiring cannot be done with GP, but eFootball Points.

Finally, the Legendary type includes players with spectacular seasons and includes former athletes. The purchase modalities of this format are: eFootball Coins, Chance Deal and eFootball Points. Remember that only acquisitions made with eFootball Coins are random, that is, they do not allow you to choose a specific player.

Featured and Legendary types, respectively, raise the bar for teams and eFootball nostalgia — Photo: Press Release/Konami

Contracts with each player last 365 days. Athletes will not be removed after a year, but they cease to evolve after the deadline and are unavailable in some game modes. eFootball also allows the agreement to be extended for another 60 days through Contract Renewal.

Konami changed the development graphics engine in mid-2020: FOX Engine came out and Unreal Engine, developed by Epic Games, came in. The first release of eFootball will likely feature the Unreal Engine 4, used in games like Fortnite, but the arrival of UE5 in the football game shouldn’t take long. The engine is designed for new generation consoles, but will also be compatible with PS4, Xbox One and PC. The revamped engine promises cinema-level graphics by using two new core technologies: Lumite and Nanite.

Lumite handles dynamic lighting and reacts immediately to scene and light changes. The experience of playing in a stadium during the day will be completely different from playing at night, and each arena offers its own lighting effects. Nanite, on the other hand, works with geometry, allowing for high detail in the game’s polygons.

Preview of Unreal Engine 5 shows high-resolution graphics, which should hit eFootball soon — Photo: Disclosure/Unreal Engine

According to Konami, the replacement of the graphics engine was also essential to allow a smooth operation of the cross-platform to work even with the differences in graphics and processors between consoles or devices. In addition, it increases the possibilities of using the body and the ball for each player on the field.

eFootball is designed to enhance the player experience in 1-on-1 matches using Motion Matching technology, which assesses the movement, strength and direction of the avatar’s body, in addition to increasing ball control. To improve the duels, Konami consulted with midfielder Andrés Iniesta and defender Gerard Piqué to learn more about how each player reacts during such moments and to be able, thus, to recreate them within the game.

One of the focuses in eFootball was to improve the experience in one-on-one — Photo: Publicity/Konami

In addition, high-powered players gain an advantage on the field, but the foul-taking system has also been revised to avoid excessive use of force. The game also features specialized moves, which will be available from future updates, such as long crossings, but these features require more time and the player must create space before performing them.

The new Duel camera is another novelty: it activates the zoom in 1 against 1 and provides a short-distance panorama to better visualize the collisions.