Eight years later, GTA V is one of the most profitable games; why?

Last week’s PlayStation Showcase had several announcements that cheered fans up by showing new features from long-awaited sequels like God of War Ragnarök or new games like Marvel’s Wolverine. But among the news, the one that surprised many – both positively and negatively – was that GTA V and GTA Online have been postponed for the PS5 and XBox Series X|S and don’t arrive until March of next year.

In almost eight years of release, Rockstar Games has managed to make a game cross two console generations (going to the third), brings constant updates to the infinite universe of GTA becoming one of the most profitable franchises in the gaming industry.

The chaotic and fantastic world of Los Santos

On September 17, 2013, it came to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Grand Theft Auto V and was one of the most ambitious for bringing three protagonists into a sprawling Los Santos with areas ranging from the sunny beaches of Vespucci Beach to the arid climate of Blaine County.

The seventh title carries the DNA of GTA such as sour humor, extravagant missions, shooting, beating and bombing to the sound of hits from the various eclectic radios to have a soundtrack, all of this taken to nth power. The game was a resounding success in making GTA more….GTA. On Metacritic, the game is rated 97 and is one of the most highly rated by critics.

And even those who are not “violent games” must admit that GTA V has its charm. The three characters we play have nothing in common, Franklin is a street gangster, Michael is a former bank robber who started life over by changing his identity to protect his family while Trevor is a (very disturbed) hick who is the best friend of Michael, but due to fate (in this case, Rockstar) they need to work together.

This dynamic between the three shows us how the protagonists and secondary characters are insanely maladjusted, chaotic and this makes us create a bond between them with their unique interactions and the touch of humor that makes being GTA.

In addition to history, you can explore the 362.6 square kilometers inspired by real places like Los Angeles, Hollywood and other regions of the west coast of the United States. Whether it’s shopping for clothes in downtown Los Santos, taking a walk on the beach, or completing side missions that don’t necessarily involve violence (although it’s an easier solution); like collecting submarine parts from the sea, unraveling a murder, participating in a marijuana march, or hunting Bigfoot.

Not to miss this great story, Rockstar made the portability for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, for the PC in 2015 and in 2022 it will be for the next generation consoles. For now, there is no prediction if it will come out for Nintendo Switch.

From Los Santos to the internet

Rockstar knew how to make the most of the universe it created by also making available the GTA Online, where you can customize your own character, interact with friends and carry out robberies and other missions together. Since 2013, the company has made several updates with events, cosmetics packages, new missions and items to always keep the public active.

Of course, this opens up a multitude of changes (mods) that the community creates, whether it’s adding skateboarding championships, chaotic mode or a horde of zombies. But of course part of the success is also the GTA RP, custom servers created by the community, which use elements of roleplaying games.

The main servers in the country are Cidade Alta (from the LOUD eSports team), Complex (from the Fluxo team), Hype and the Bahamas and on them, unlike the free mode that GTA Online offers, GTA Roleplay has rules that players need follow strictly that they should simulate real life (so if you choose to be a taxi driver, you should work as one, for example).

Unofficial servers have become a rage among streamers and are increasingly attracting interest. And companies are keeping an eye on this movement so much that Brahma opened a bar within the Brazilian server.

Well-known names like Carol “funBABE”, The Joker from LOUD, Felipe “YoDa” and Renata “Reh” are among the streamers who play GTA RP and have reached huge audiences on Twitch and other streaming platforms. According to Newzoo, GTA V was one of the most watched games on Twitch in August with 144.3 million total hours.

Profits and more profits

In May of this year, Take-Two (Rockstar’s parent company) released financial results and the company achieved revenue of $3.37 billion in a record year thanks to some franchises that are its golden egg chickens like NBA 2K, Red Dead Redemption and GTA V.

In the first quarter of 2021, GTA V has sold 145 million copies since its release in 2013 and GTA Onlineand recorded a 31% increase in recurrent player spending within the game.

The giant believes that part of those profits were due to the Covid-19 pandemic in which more people stayed at home and invested in video games as a form of entertainment. “We believe the pandemic has initiated a transformational shift in consumption, unlocking the possibilities of interactive entertainment for a much broader market, with interactive entertainment becoming the number one vertical.”

Another factor that may have also benefited was when GTA V was free for a few days in the Epic Game Store in 2020. The ad attracted several players leaving the servers unstable and the store managed over 7 million entries.

Franchise Future

As Take-Two cashes with its eight-year launch, many question when will the company launch the coveted GTA 6? A difficult question to answer.

As the company doesn’t comment anything, the internet continues to feed on speculation with alleged leaks and rumors of the new title ranging from having a female protagonist to taking place in Vice City.

The fact is that we will have a sequel, but at the moment the developer seems to be investing in older titles that GTA V. Last month, Kotaku reported that Rockstar may be remastering three of the franchise’s classics: o III, Vice City and San Andreas.

It was planned for the three remastered games to come as a package for the arrival of GTA V and GTA Online for the new generation of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, but because of the pandemic, plans were delayed.