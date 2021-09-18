Elton John has an accident and postpones the start of the farewell stage tour

The singer Elton John will be away from the stage for a while. He was on his tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, marked, had to postpone the first stage to 2023. The reason? Health problems!

THE tour Farewell Yellow Brick Road, which would start in the UK and would circulate throughout Europe later this year, had to be postponed due to the fact that Elton John needed to be absent from the stage due to some health problems.

The announcement of the postponement of the tour was made by the singer himself on his social networks. “At the end of my summer vacation I fell awkwardly onto a hard surface and since then I’ve been experiencing hip pain and discomfort,” wrote the artist in a post on his official Instagram profile.

According to the singer, despite the numerous physical therapies, the pain only increased. “Even with intense physiotherapy and treatments with specialists, the pain got worse along with increasing difficulties in movement”, he revealed.

Elton even revealed to his followers and fans, that very soon he will undergo surgery to be fully sure he will not have complications in the future.

Despite having postponed the start of his tour, the singer, who turns 75 next year, has announced that he will be attending the Global Citizen charity event, which is set for September 25th. According to him, his presentation is fast, there will only be five songs. “It’s a very different demand from playing for three hours every night and traveling between one country and another at night,” he explains.

Second Elton John, the US tour dates that are set for January 2022, are expected to remain in place. However, there will be rescheduling dates for the European stage.

“It breaks my heart to make you wait even longer”, wrote the artist, referring to the tour’s debut, which had already been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I feel your frustration after the year we’ve had. I promise the shows will get back on the road next year and I’ll make sure they’re even more than worth it,” assured Elton.

