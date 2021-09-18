Employee fired after saving shop from robbery | World-News | Online Diary

A Subway employee bravely fought an armed thief, saved the establishment from a robbery, but was eventually fired.

Araceli Sotelo was on duty on September 5, when the thief entered. She worked alone at a branch in Illinois, USA. The collaborator then resisted the assault, managed to disarm the thief and even used the weapon to hit him in the face.

“He kind of just showed me his gun, and I was almost freaking out,” she told local channel WTVO. “[Ele disse] ‘Give me all the money… pass it all on before I hurt you’”, he recalled. After at least a minute of begging the attacker, Sotelo finally counter-attacked – hitting and pushing him and trying to lock him in with an armbar.

Viral Video and Dismissal

Sotelo posted leaked images of the attack on TikTok’s personal profile. The publication reached over 10 million views and began to annoy its bosses. The day after sharing the video, however, she wrote an update saying, “I was suspended from my job after this incident.”

The bosses demanded that she remove the content from the entire internet, something impossible as the recording went viral around the world. According to the employee, the bosses did not want anyone to know that she was working alone at the time of the robbery.

“They wanted to maintain the privacy that this happened to me and that I fought back,” she said, saying she was suspended “because they don’t want the corporation to know” what happened.

In the comments on Sotelo’s publication, internet users find it strange that she is alone in the cafeteria. “She shouldn’t be alone! This could have ended up a lot worse! Management should have gone to help her if no other employee could”, “and that’s why they shouldn’t have only one person working at a time, I’m sorry that this happened to you”, some people observed.