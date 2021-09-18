Enough to add? Matheuzinho’s options and phase don’t change Flamengo’s idea about Daniel Alves

The right-back is not a lacking position at Flamengo. Isla, current holder and absolute name in the Chilean national team, has the “shadow” of Matheuzinho, who is going through a good phase, and the group still has Rodinei, back in the Ninho in 2021. However, the board understands that this will not be a problem if Daniel Alves is willing to play for Rubro-Negro. The side of the Brazilian team terminated with São Paulo.

Since it was announced that Daniel Alves would no longer defend Tricolor, the player’s name is linked to Flamengo. President Rodolfo Landim said “that no team in the world would lose interest” in the athlete. Strong name in football, Marcos Braz, as usual, said “the club is aware of opportunities”. And that is how an eventual arrival of Dani Alves is treated.

It is a consensus that the arrival of Dani Alves would give the Flamengo squad another leap in quality. In addition to technique, the player’s leadership profile is admired, including by Rodolfo Landim, who met him during the 2019 Copa America, in Brazil, when he served as head of the Brazilian delegation.

On the other hand, the club is already aware that Dani Alves aims to act as a right-back in the 2022 World Cup, to be held in December, in Qatar, and will not “give up” any calls to Tite.

As they did in the negotiation for David Luiz, Flamengo has already signaled interest and is waiting for a position at right-back to advance. The club will not make an offer prior to an indication that an agreement between the parties may be reached. In any case, management is based on not compromising financial health.

The certainty is that the eventual agreement between Daniel Alves and Flamengo will have to be materialized in a few days. The deadline for registration in the Brazilian Championship is on September 24th, next Friday. The dates for the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, tournaments that the team is playing, have already ended.