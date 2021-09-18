Evergrande Elevates Global Caution. Negative Opening and Empty Schedule.

, and . All this happened after the markets closed and demonstrates that, politically, Brazil is an inexhaustible source of news. The government’s incessant search for resources to finance aid programs such as Bolsa Família continues to govern the government’s agenda, with strong agreement from Minister Paulo Guedes, especially given the decline in President Bolsonaro’s popularity.

Among the measures available, even though it obviously makes credit operations more expensive, already in a process of weakness due to the constant increase in interest rates by the Central Bank, the increase in the IOF achieves greater adherence due to its ease of implementation and because it was even zeroed. December of last year.

The increase from 1.5% to 2.04% per year for legal entities and from 3.0% to 4.08% for individuals is certainly a shock for credit-dependent sectors, increasing its cost, but it is not an impediment and the government adheres to the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

In addition, it provides the resources so desired by the executive to implement aid programs and may open space for discussions on new reforms, in addition, obviously, to the IR

As in Brazil nothing works for the ideal but for the possible, it is now necessary to wait for the progress of the congress’ agenda and how this impacts the market, if the precious silence between the institutions is preserved to the maximum.

The problems of overruled measures, lame budget, the terrible reform of the Income Tax, the government with no intention of using the improvement of tax collection and tax to benefit public accounts and no serious debate in society, unfortunately characterizing Brazil, continue.

Attention remains focused on China Evergrande (HK:) and the possibility of a collapse of the Chinese real estate sector, especially with shadow banking, which rules out the possibility of government intervention in the company.

