expensive shipping and cheaper ore make UBS recommend selling shares By Investing.com

by


© Reuters

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – UBS downgraded its recommendation to buy Vale SA (SA:) ADR (NYSE:) for sale, with a target price at US$15. quickly, which should reduce the price of the commodity and impact the Brazilian mining company’s dividends.

At 11:19 am, Vale shares retreated 0.13%, to R$ 87.82.

The shares are pricing around $100 per tonne of ore for 2022, but UBS predicts that this figure will actually be $89/t. For 2021, the bank expects the commodity to cost US$ 163, around 10% less than expected before.

Vale’s freight to ship products to China has soared because of the pandemic’s logistical bottlenecks, rising fuel prices, carbon-related marine restrictions and higher demand for ships carrying iron ore due to higher production . UBS expects this freight to remain high for a while, which should offset Vale’s efforts to reduce costs and the lower price of the commodity.

The premium for high-grade iron ore is also likely to be lower than expected, according to UBS, because of pollution-restriction measures in China. At the same time, Chinese steel production and margins are creating increased demand, which should be shifted to medium-grade ores.

Risk Statement: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the current market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.