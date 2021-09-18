expensive shipping and cheaper ore make UBS recommend selling shares By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – UBS downgraded its recommendation to buy Vale SA (SA:) ADR (NYSE:) for sale, with a target price at US$15. quickly, which should reduce the price of the commodity and impact the Brazilian mining company’s dividends.

At 11:19 am, Vale shares retreated 0.13%, to R$ 87.82.

The shares are pricing around $100 per tonne of ore for 2022, but UBS predicts that this figure will actually be $89/t. For 2021, the bank expects the commodity to cost US$ 163, around 10% less than expected before.

Vale’s freight to ship products to China has soared because of the pandemic’s logistical bottlenecks, rising fuel prices, carbon-related marine restrictions and higher demand for ships carrying iron ore due to higher production . UBS expects this freight to remain high for a while, which should offset Vale’s efforts to reduce costs and the lower price of the commodity.

The premium for high-grade iron ore is also likely to be lower than expected, according to UBS, because of pollution-restriction measures in China. At the same time, Chinese steel production and margins are creating increased demand, which should be shifted to medium-grade ores.