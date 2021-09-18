Facebook in the crosshairs: WSJ investigation reveals uncomfortable company secrets – 09/17/2021

Facebook, owner of the largest social network in the world, Instagram and WhatsApp, is in the crosshairs of the newspaper WSJ (Wall Street Journal). The press vehicle had access to internal documents that reveal inconvenient truths about the company’s practices. From them a major investigation into the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg began.

Research reports, online discussions with employees, draft presentations for Facebook’s management, and various internal documents led the newspaper to conclude that the company is well aware that its platforms are fraught with problems that harm people.

So far, four reports from the series called “The Facebook Files” have been published. Below is a summary of what was released by the WSJ investigations:

1. Rules don’t apply to everyone

By opening an account on the social network, you agree to the terms of use of the platform. It works like a contract. To maintain your account, you must follow the rules set by it. No one can post nudity, commit hate crimes, harass or spread fake news on Facebook. Theoretically.

They say that every rule has an exception. Facebook is no different. The first WSJ report revealed that Facebook offers privileges to a select group of celebrities, journalists and politicians. Some people are not required to follow all social network usage rules. They are almost like Facebook VIP members.

A program called “XCheck” within the company was created to act as a quality check for profiles of important people. Today, it is a tool that protects this select group from the company’s common supervision and ends up shielding members who violate the rules. There are 5.8 million accounts on Facebook’s social networks that are privileged, according to the report.

Among those who are free to circumvent the rules if they wish is player Neymar. In 2019, the athlete posted intimate photos on Facebook and Instagram of a woman who accused him of rape, model Najila Trindade. The rule for this type of violation is clear: delete the post and account blocking. For more than a day, however, the company deliberately kept the posts live and prevented Facebook moderators from deleting the videos. Neymar hasn’t lost access to his accounts either.

Former US President Donald Trump also had posts on the social network that broke the rules, but that Facebook did not act as it would with “ordinary Internet users”. Mark Zuckerberg himself is also on the privileged list. Donald Trump Jr., US Senator Elizabeth Warren, and political activist Candace Owens. The list is pretty long.

2. Facebook knows Instagram is toxic to young people

The consequences of Instagram for the mental health of teenagers have been studied by Facebook for years. The company knows the harm that social networking does to young people, especially among girls.

In an in-house messaging group, a presentation shows that 32 percent of girls say Instagram makes them worse when they feel bad about their bodies.

In a 2019 report, Facebook states: “We’ve made body image problems worse for one in three teenage girls.” Internal research also shows the impact of the social network on the increase in anxiety and depression.

Publicly, Mark Zuckerberg denied the results, saying Instagram does well at bringing people together.

In response to the paper, Karina Newton, Instagram’s head of public policy, wrote on the social network’s official blog that the company is researching ways to prevent app regulars from spending too much time watching “certain types of posts.”

3. Facebook tried to become a healthier environment, but it didn’t work

In 2018, Facebook made a change to its algorithm to improve the platform and increase engagement among regulars. The goal was to make the environment healthier and bring friends and family even closer together, make the social network more personal, and give less space to professionally produced content.

Inside the company, officials warned that the change was having the opposite effect: Everyone on Facebook was even angrier.

The company’s researchers found that publishers and political parties were redoing their posts to go viral through sensationalism. There was less and less interaction and more and more inflammatory speeches, making the environment unbearable.

Consequently, there was also an increase in the proliferation of disinformation, false and polarized content within the platform.

It took a long time for the company to try to resolve the issue. Last month, nearly a year and a half after the employees’ warning, Facebook announced it would begin testing to put less emphasis on political content.

4. Facebook is used for drug and human trafficking

Documents collected by the WSJ show that Facebook platforms are used by human traffickers in the Middle East to lure women into abusive work situations. Ethiopian armed groups and drug cartels in Mexico also use the social network to recruit more people for crimes.

Of course, committing crimes is also one of the prohibitions in the terms of use of the network, but even so, Facebook has not stopped criminals from developing countries from making criminal posts, according to the report.

These are regions where Facebook is growing. The documents also show that, in some cases, there are no officials who speak the language of the country where the offenses are committed, which makes it even more difficult to moderate the content.

In an interview with the newspaper, Brian Boland, former vice president of Facebook, said that the company sees damage in developing countries simply as “the cost of doing business”. Bolando oversaw partnerships with ISPs in Africa and Asia before leaving his position at the company.

“Facebook has focused its security efforts on richer markets with powerful governments and media institutions,” Boland told the WSJ.