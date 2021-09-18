Facundo Guerra finishes off Love Story and will transform his house into a ‘sex temple’ – 18/09/2021 – Market

After the 2022 Carnival, whoever passes in front of number 262 Araújo Street, in the center of São Paulo, will no longer see the flashing Love Story sign. The old nightclub will have a graphic design as a new name, the symbol <3.

The proposal is for the new house to be recognized as a “temple of sex”, define the new owners, Facundo Guerra, Cairê Aoas and Lily Scott, well-known entrepreneurs in São Paulo’s nightlife.

“Love Story was a stain on São Paulo’s nightlife, a dirty place, with a lot of pain, women were disrespected”, says Facundo, who also heads the group Vegas, responsible for nightclubs like Bar dos Arcos, Lions, Yacht , Z Carniceria and Cine Jewelry.

The sexual tonic, which has always been the hallmark of the place, however, will not disappear, but will gain a new treatment, says the entrepreneur. “In recent years, there has been a shift in how sex is viewed. We are in a moment of greater liberation, it is no longer a hidden topic”.

Love Story filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2018 — it had a debt of almost R$ 1.7 million — and was declared bankrupt in February of this year. In May, an auction worth R$5.5 million was started to reimburse creditors, but no one made a bid.

When they learned of the failure of the auction, the businessmen decided to offer R$ 200,000, an amount accepted by the judge who is monitoring the process. “Another interested party even offered R$ 37,000, an amount that was rejected, so we decided to make a bigger offer”, says Aoas.

The entrepreneurs are keen to say that the place will not be a striptease, much less a swing club or a whorehouse, but that it will offer erotic-inspired activities — and the partners are already preparing to manage the place.

Lily Scott, for example, has a ticket purchased to New York, where she will visit nightclubs that work with the theme of sex.

An extensive renovation will remodel the four floors of the building that housed the old nightclub for the installation of new environments. The responsible for transforming the place will be the architect and designer Maurício Arruda, known for the Decora program, on the GNT channel.

On the ground floor, where the dance floor used to be, it is already certain that there will be an area dedicated to artistic performances, with a theater structure. “But they will be performances without genitalia,” says Facundo.

The group is already looking for inspiration for the performances. “We’re going to do a survey of online voyeurism, swing, BDSM groups [prática de amarrar o parceiro consensualmente], from the entire universe that encompasses sex,” he explains.

The entrepreneur says that this theater will be an initiation opportunity for those who are afraid of venturing into websites that deal with these topics over the internet. “One of the things we debated was the difficulty of finding a comfortable, or less aggressive, place where this issue can be dealt with”.

Mayumi Sato, researcher and director of Sexlog, a sex social network, will curate. The performance and drag queen Ikaro Kadoshi will be responsible for the artistic direction of the presentations.

But Love Story is not going to disappear entirely. Part of the house will be preserved “to remind you that the space has a history, that one day it was Love Story”, says Facundo. The decoration will be inspired by the shibari, Japanese erotic practice of tying with ropes to hold and give pleasure to the partner.

“These rituals have an aesthetic, cultural character. It’s not bitching,” says Facundo.

The guest DJs will also have the task of thinking of a sequence of songs to get laid.

The second floor, which at the time of Love Story was occupied by the administration, will become an erotic bookstore mixed with a sex toy shop and a tea house.

On the top two floors, the new owners want to present a bolder proposal. In partnership with the Lush motel, there will be an area with rooms for customers who want to put into practice what they saw on the first floor.

“We really want to give new meaning to the place”, says Facundo.