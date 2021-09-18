Fall and fall for corn on B3

B3 registered another day of fall in corn prices on the São Paulo futures market, due to an advance in the harvest, according to TF Agroeconomic. “As we had commented yesterday, in recent days, corn prices on the São Paulo futures market have been moving sideways, mainly pressured by news reporting advanced harvests in most producing states”, he comments.

“In addition, the pace of business itself has – little by little – intensified, as producers accept lower prices in the physical market, also pressured by the large volumes of imported wheat at lower prices than local offers, as shown in our tables next to the state texts and in the Line-Up table above. At the close of this Thursday, the following prices were seen: November/21 at R$ 94.18 (-1.20%); January/22 to R$ 94.18 (-1.20%); March/22 at R$ 94.05 (-1.18%); May/22 at R$ 89.69 (-0.62%)”, he completes.

In Chicago, corn closed in a slight fall, with weak exports and the beginning of the American harvest. “The December 21 corn contract closed down 0.84% ​​or 4.5 cents/bushel at $529.0; the contract for july22, important for Brazilian exports, closed down 0.74% or 4.0 cents/bushel to $539.5. The meager weekly export volume weakened prices. In addition, the market is slowly starting to discount the beginning of the harvest in the USA”, he indicates.

“In Argentina, planting of the new crop began, with the intention of sowing a record. Maize export orders for the week ended 9/9 were 246,583T, below the expected range of 500k-1MT. Mexico and unknown buyers were the main buyers for the week. USDA data shows there are 24,213 MT of 21/22 maize accounted for, which is 25% above this point last year. Export shipments for the week were 192kT, leaving the total business year at 359,911T during the first full week of data,” he concludes.