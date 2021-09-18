Farm 13: Erasmo laments Gabriela Pugliesi’s attitude after separation: “It was the only f*ck situation”; watch!

There is still the nostalgia for the doguinhos… On this Thursday night (16), Erasmo Viana regretted an attitude that Gabriela Pugliesi, his ex-wife, had at the end of the marriage. In a conversation with Valentina Francavilla in “A Fazenda 13”, the influencer assumed that the most difficult situation involving the breakup was her having taken the three dogs they had.

While cooking, Valentina decided to quench her curiosity and bring up the subject. “Let me ask you a private question, you don’t need to answer: don’t you see your puppy anymore, which did you have?”, questioned the piece. So Erasmus assumed it wasn’t easy. “I said this to Gui Araújo, he even asked me. It was the only f*cking situation”, he replied.

“That hurt, right?”, mentioned Valentina. “Which still hurts, actually. I don’t see why. Because she took the dogs and took them to Barra Grande. It was too far away for me. And this is a f*cking thing, because, like it or not, the dogs belonged to both of them”, lamented Erasmus. “I remember, I follow you”, completed the former member of the “Programa do Ratinho”.

The fitness muse even claimed that he felt closer to dogs than Pugliesi. “I had a lot of connection with dogs. In fact, much more than her, including. In my opinion, right, but anyway. Then it ends up cutting the lace and that’s something that was kind of predictable, in that sense, got it? But it’s f*ck… It’s f*ck. You have to hold the wave”, concluded the influencer. Watch below:

The day before, in a conversation with other pedestrians, Erasmo had already complained about the issue when he was questioned by Gui Araújo. He mentioned that the pets were with Gabriela and her current boyfriend, Túlio Dek. “He took the dog and took it to the c*ralho’s house and I can’t even visit, you know”, he fired. “There to Barra Grande, there where she is staying with the crazy”, completed Viana.

pugliesi didn’t let the erasm see the dogs before he confined… ps: look at the face of the marina pic.twitter.com/1dA5WNA2Sh — dudu (@boanoitebritto) September 15, 2021

