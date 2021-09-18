Father Files Racial Discrimination Lawsuit After Daughter Cuts Hair Without Permission at US School | World

the father of a girl from 7 years from the US state of Michigan, whose hair was cut by a teacher without parental permission, filed a lawsuit seeking damages of $1 million against the local school administration, a librarian and an assistant teacher.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids against the Mount Pleasant Public Schools, reported MLive.com. The father alleges that the girl’s constitutional rights were violated, and that there was racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and aggression.

2 of 2 Undated photo of Jurnee Hoffmeyer before having her hair cut — Photo: Jimmy Hoffmeyer via AP Undated photo of Jurnee Hoffmeyer before having her hair cut — Photo: Jimmy Hoffmeyer via AP

Jimmy Hoffmeyer, who has black and white ancestry, said that in March his daughter came home with much of her hair cut off on one side of her head. The girl Jurnee said a classmate used scissors to cut her hair on a school bus.

Two days after the bus incident – and after the father complained to the director and had Jurnee’s hair combed at a salon with an asymmetrical cut to make the different lengths less obvious – Jurnee arrived home with her hair cut on the other side .

“I asked her what happened and I told her ‘no child should cut their hair,'” Hoffmeyer said. “She replied: ‘but dad, it was the teacher.’ The teacher cut her hair to make it uniform. “

Jurnee’s mother is white. Hoffmeyer says the girl who cut Jurnee’s hair and the teacher who cut it are white.

The school district, which runs the educational institutions, “has failed to properly train, monitor, direct, discipline and supervise its employees,” according to the lawsuit.

In July, the Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board of Education said the employee who cut Jurnee’s hair was reprimanded and that an independent investigation determined that, despite the employee’s “good intentions”, she did so without parental permission and without the knowledge of district administrators, disobeying school policy.

Two other employees were aware of the incident but did not report it. All three officials apologized, the board said.

The school board said the independent investigation found no racial bias. It includes interviews with district staff, students and families, and a review of videos and photos, including social media posts. District administrators also performed an internal review of the incident.

But Hoffmeyer said the district never questioned him or Jurnee. The girl now attends another school.