Fátima wins music by Túlio Gadelha and returns with an audience

Congratulations, Fátima Bernardes! The presenter celebrates today 59 years of age and goes live on “Encontro”. One of the gifts for the journalist was the return of the in-person audience to Globo’s studios.

According to the broadcaster, it took about 18 months without an audience, just in a virtual way. The people were Fátima’s friends and all wore a mask, respecting the distance and vaccinated against covid-19.

The presenter celebrated and announced that the audience will return from next week live, following the protocols for using masks and being vaccinated.

Audience returns to ‘Encontro com Fátima Bernardes’ studio after 18 months Image: Playback/TV Globo

Fátima saw a friend, Patricia, tell about a ship trip in which the presenter revealed that she was in love with a boy named Túlio Gadelha.

She had scheduled such a sailing trip. ‘Friend, are we going with me? I’m going’. We were still in a low mood. ‘Let’s enjoy’. Oh friend, I’m here for whatever you need. ‘I have something to tell you: I think I’m in love’. AI was when she told that she had met the boy and exchanged messages and only by the messages she knew she was in love. It became another trip. Patricia

The presenter said that she had a favorite song of her and the federal deputy of the PDT is “Só O Que Me Interessa”, by Lenine.

I want to stay only with what interests me, become more selective and take out who is more harmful to you. He and I have a playlist already. Fatima Bernardes

The singer played a version for Fátima and Túlio Gadelha appeared in the middle of the song playing a harmonica.

I was the first to congratulate here in Russia after midnight. But she didn’t accept it. You are special for me and for all of Brazil, you bring us lightness. You have the ability to inspire people. This spring, this year of life is a happiness for all Brazilians. I’m arriving in Brazil and wait for me to celebrate together this spring. Tullius Gadelha

Túlio Gadelha played music by Lenine for Fátima Bernardes live Image: Playback/TV Globo

The presenter also recalled moments of her career as a journalist, such as the coverage of the Brazilian team’s five-time world championship in the 2022 World Cup, while the program was led by Marcos Veras.

Fátima also commented on the relationship between Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira, who sang live on the program. The actress sent a video congratulating the presenter.