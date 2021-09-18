FDA Committee Recommends Restricting Pfizer Booster Dose to Elderly

× Photo: Myke Sena/MS

An FDA Scientific Advisory Committee, the “Anvisa of the USA”, recommended this Friday (17th) the application of a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for seniors aged 65 and over and people at high risk of developing severe symptoms of Covid.

Hours earlier, the same committee had advised against the application of this booster dose by Pfizer by 16 votes to 2 for people over 16 years of age. According to the New York Times, there was “intense public discussion” about whether vaccine booster is needed and, if so, for whom.

In the committee’s debate, many of the independent experts, including infectious disease specialists and statisticians, questioned whether the data justified extra doses for most of the population when immunizers still seem to offer robust protection against Covid infection and hospitalization.

“It is unclear whether everyone needs booster shots, except for a subset of the population who would clearly be at high risk for serious illness.”, said physician Michael G. Kurilla, a member of the board and an official at the National Institutes of Health.

While the FDA is not required to adopt its advisory committee’s recommendations, they are usually followed. The agency is expected to decide on the matter early next week.

