‘Fear’ · TV News

After the rage of Nego do Borel in A Fazenda 13 this Saturday (18th), Duda Reis used social media to talk about the violent experiences she had with her ex. The digital influencer said that what was shown was only a small part of what the singer used to do with her. “They were all scared to death,” she said.

“You guys have a slight spoiler (cut) of a mini aggressor outbreak,” wrote Duda, on his Twitter profile. “Imagine the big outbreaks? The big ones were in me, in my body. Just like he did with two other different ex-girlfriends,” she reported.

“All [as ex-namoradas] they were scared to death of him, he is that, explosive and unstable,” said the redhead. Duda had already commented on the presence of the ex-fiancé in the rural reality show on Friday (17) and accused Record of doing a “disservice ” to the public by recruiting men with criminal records.

The blogger, who had a relationship with Nego do Borel for three years, denounced the singer in January this year for physical aggression, physical and psychological abuse and rape. The process runs in secrecy of Justice.

the outbreak

The funkeiro rebelled when he took a call of attention from the program’s production after the party. In the stall, Nego do Borel started throwing several objects against the wall, even at the risk of injuring his other five companions and the horse.

“Funny, right, this fuck*. You guys say we’re free, and we’re free like that, right? Okay, thanks. Thanks,” said the singer in response to what would have been a warning. Moments before the attack, the funkeiro had tried to kiss Dayane Mello, who denied the advances.

Check out Duda Reis’ speech below:

