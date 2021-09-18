FGTS withdrawal is released to new group; see dates and who is entitled

Workers born in September can now redeem part of the FGTS value, provided they have joined the withdrawal-birthday modality. Remembering that, by doing this, interested parties are prevented from withdrawing the entire balance present in their FGTS accounts, specifically in the context of unfair dismissal.

For workers born in September, the deadline for withdrawal will end on November 30, 2021. According to data released by the Ministry of Economy, around BRL 16.5 billion have already been withdrawn in the birthday mode.

How the FGTS Withdrawal Mode works

O FGTS birthday withdrawal was developed so that workers can withdraw part of the amount available in their active accounts from the fund. This modality started in 2020 and allows the withdrawal according to progressive calculation. That is, whoever has a balance of up to R$500.00 can redeem 50% of the amount. Those who have balances between R$500.01 and R$1,000.00, in turn, can withdraw 40% of the total.

Membership can be done through the FGTS application or the fund’s website. On the mobile platform, just download “My FGTS”, log in and search for the “Birthday withdrawal” category. During the procedure, it is possible to make a simulation of the amount to be withdrawn.

If the employee no longer wants to make the withdrawal, it is possible to request cancellation of membership. However, there is a period of 24 months until it is duly cancelled. Remember that the migration to the FGTS birthday withdrawal is optional and will depend on the real need of the worker.