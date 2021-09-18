FIFA 22: Normal Edition and Ultimate Edition

FIFA 22 will be available within days and that means one of the strongest contenders for the year’s best-selling game is about to hit stores around the world, including the digital stores that in this year’s edition take an unexpected advantage. During this cross-gen period, publishers and studios have dealt in different ways with the ability to buy one version and get free access to the other generation.

Some publishers offer this possibility at no extra cost, others ask for money, and others treat them as totally separate releases. That’s precisely why we present this article, to help clarify how FIFA 22 positions itself in the sensitive terrain of generational transitions.

Unlike what it did in the previous edition, EA Sports has decided that free access to the next-gen version will be restricted to one version, sold exclusively in digital format, something important to take into account if you plan to call FIFA 22 as your main game for next year and later acquire a new generation console.

So let’s talk about the different editions of FIFA 22 and what each one has to present you. The good news is that there are only two editions of FIFA 22 and EA Sports hasn’t done anything too complicated this year, the bad news is that there are some asterisks to be aware of, as mentioned above.

Standard Edition For FIFA 22, EA Sports decided that it would present only two editions, one of which is the Standard which will be available on October 1st in physical and digital stores, being necessary to take into account an important detail, the price and the absence of cross-access. gen. This is very important for anyone thinking of starting the season on a previous gen console and eventually transitioning to a current gen midway through. The previous generation version costs 69.99 euros while the current generation version costs 79.99 euros, but the included extras are exactly the same. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions are tailor-made versions for a new generation of power and functionality such as taking advantage of DualSense, EA Sports reserves the right to ask for more money for this additional effort. In addition, the new generation versions feature several graphics and performance improvements, not to mention the new FIFA star, the Hypermotion technology, exclusive to the latest consoles. When buying the Standard Edition, you will have to take the aforementioned care to make this decision as you will be restricted to a single console. If you buy the PS4 version, you won’t get free access to the PS5 version and so does Xbox One for the Xbox Series. If you buy the Standard Edition and mid-season you want the next-gen version, you’ll have to pay full price again. Alternatively, you can play the PS4 version on PS5, for example, thanks to the backwards compatibility features on new consoles. Standard Edition Contents: FIFA 22 for one generation of consoles only

TOTW player 1

Item on Loan Kylian Mbappé

Choice of Player Emp. FUT ambassador

Local Talent in Career Mode

Ultimate Edition with Cross-Gen Access THE Ultimate Edition, exclusively digital, includes all the contents of the Standard Edition, along with other interesting extras. This version costs 99.99 euros, can be purchased in pre-booking for 89.99 euros for EA Play members, being the edition you’ll have to buy if you’re still on PS4 or Xbox One and eventually plan to transition to PS5 or Xbox Series. Imagine you want to start playing FIFA 22 as soon as it hits stores and at Christmas you want a new generation console in your little shoe? You’ll have to opt for this version and save some change, not buying the same game twice, something important to take into account. In addition to ensuring cross-gen access, this Ultimate Edition grants 4 days advance access to FIFA 22, which means you can start playing on September 28th and enjoy the news prepared by EA Sports before the vast majority. Ultimate Edition Contents: FIFA 22 PS4 and FIFA 22 PS5 or FIFA 22 Xbox One and FIFA 22 Xbox Series

Item To Observe FUT

4 Days Early Access

4600 FIFA Points

TOTW player 1

Item on Loan Kylian Mbappé

Choice of Player Emp. FUT Ambassador

Local Talent in Career Mode