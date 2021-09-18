FIFA 22: See confirmed FUT Heroes and their ratings | fifa

One of the main new features of FIFA 22, FUT Heroes will be present for the first time in Ultimate Team mode. The cards are intended to honor retired players who have made history in national tournaments around the world. In all, 19 heroes from the past have already been released by EA Sports and are part of the English, Italian, German, Spanish, French, Mexican, North American and Saudi Championships. During the game, the tendency is for more stars to take part in the event.
The FUT Heroes will not only be negotiable but also interesting pieces to assemble the cast of users. They have a different chemistry from other players in the most popular EA Sports football simulator mode, with nationality and league instead of clubs on the cards.
FUT Heroes in FIFA 22 — Photo: Press Release/EA Sports
FUT Heroes have perfect chemistry if they are in their correct positions and linked to other players with the same league and nationality. In case they are from the same competition, but with different nationalities, the connection will be strong.
On the other hand, with the same nationality and a different league, the connection between a FUT Hero and another player will be weak. Finally, if you don’t connect them or put them in the wrong positions, there will be a drop in chemistry and performance during matches.
Examples of FUT Heroes mingling with other players — Photo: Publicity/EA Sports
Check out all FIFA 22 FUT Heroes:
- Tim Cahill (striker) – 85 overall
Tim Cahill — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Robbie Keane (striker) – 86 overall
Robbie Keane — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (striker) – 86 overall
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Freddie Ljungberg (left half) – 86 overall
Freddie Ljungberg — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Jerzy Dudek (goalkeeper) – 86 overall
Jerzy Dudek — Photo: Playback/EA Sports
- Joe Cole (right end) – 87 overall
Joe Cole — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Diego Milito (striker) – 88 in overall
Diego Milito — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Antonio Di Natale (striker) – 88 overall
Antonio Di Natale — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Iván Córdoba (back) – 87 overall
Iván Córdoba — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Mario Gomez (striker) – 88 overall
Mario Gomez — Photo: Playback/EA Sports
- Lars Ricken (half) – 85 overall
Lars Ricken — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Jürgen Kohler (back) – 89 in overall
Jürgen Kohler — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Fernando Morientes (striker) – 89 overall
Fernando Morientes — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Aleksandr Mostovoi (sock) – 86 overall
Aleksandr Mostovoi — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Abedi Pelé (half) – 89 overall
Abedi Pelé — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- David Ginola (left half) – 89 in overall
David Ginola — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Jorge Campos (goalkeeper) – 87 in overall
Jorge Campos — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
- Clint Dempsey (half) – 85 overall
Clint Dempsey — Photo: Playback/EA Sports
- Sami Al-Jaber (striker) – 86 overall
Sami Al-Jaber — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports
All 19 FUT Heroes will be present at the official launch of FIFA 22, which is scheduled to take place on October 1st. The game will be available in versions for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Google Stadia, plus a Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch.