FIFA 22: See confirmed FUT Heroes and their ratings | fifa

One of the main new features of FIFA 22, FUT Heroes will be present for the first time in Ultimate Team mode. The cards are intended to honor retired players who have made history in national tournaments around the world. In all, 19 heroes from the past have already been released by EA Sports and are part of the English, Italian, German, Spanish, French, Mexican, North American and Saudi Championships. During the game, the tendency is for more stars to take part in the event.

The FUT Heroes will not only be negotiable but also interesting pieces to assemble the cast of users. They have a different chemistry from other players in the most popular EA Sports football simulator mode, with nationality and league instead of clubs on the cards.

FUT Heroes have perfect chemistry if they are in their correct positions and linked to other players with the same league and nationality. In case they are from the same competition, but with different nationalities, the connection will be strong.

On the other hand, with the same nationality and a different league, the connection between a FUT Hero and another player will be weak. Finally, if you don’t connect them or put them in the wrong positions, there will be a drop in chemistry and performance during matches.

Check out all FIFA 22 FUT Heroes:

Tim Cahill (striker) – 85 overall

Robbie Keane (striker) – 86 overall

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (striker) – 86 overall

Freddie Ljungberg (left half) – 86 overall

Jerzy Dudek (goalkeeper) – 86 overall

Joe Cole (right end) – 87 overall

Diego Milito (striker) – 88 in overall

Antonio Di Natale (striker) – 88 overall

Iván Córdoba (back) – 87 overall

Mario Gomez (striker) – 88 overall

Lars Ricken (half) – 85 overall

Jürgen Kohler (back) – 89 in overall

Fernando Morientes (striker) – 89 overall

Aleksandr Mostovoi (sock) – 86 overall

Abedi Pelé (half) – 89 overall

David Ginola (left half) – 89 in overall

Jorge Campos (goalkeeper) – 87 in overall

Clint Dempsey (half) – 85 overall

Sami Al-Jaber (striker) – 86 overall

