FIFA 22: See confirmed FUT Heroes and their ratings | fifa

One of the main new features of FIFA 22, FUT Heroes will be present for the first time in Ultimate Team mode. The cards are intended to honor retired players who have made history in national tournaments around the world. In all, 19 heroes from the past have already been released by EA Sports and are part of the English, Italian, German, Spanish, French, Mexican, North American and Saudi Championships. During the game, the tendency is for more stars to take part in the event.

The FUT Heroes will not only be negotiable but also interesting pieces to assemble the cast of users. They have a different chemistry from other players in the most popular EA Sports football simulator mode, with nationality and league instead of clubs on the cards.

FUT Heroes in FIFA 22 — Photo: Press Release/EA Sports

FUT Heroes have perfect chemistry if they are in their correct positions and linked to other players with the same league and nationality. In case they are from the same competition, but with different nationalities, the connection will be strong.

On the other hand, with the same nationality and a different league, the connection between a FUT Hero and another player will be weak. Finally, if you don’t connect them or put them in the wrong positions, there will be a drop in chemistry and performance during matches.

Examples of FUT Heroes mingling with other players — Photo: Publicity/EA Sports

Check out all FIFA 22 FUT Heroes:

  • Tim Cahill (striker) – 85 overall

Tim Cahill — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Robbie Keane (striker) – 86 overall

Robbie Keane — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (striker) – 86 overall

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Freddie Ljungberg (left half) – 86 overall

Freddie Ljungberg — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Jerzy Dudek (goalkeeper) – 86 overall

Jerzy Dudek — Photo: Playback/EA Sports

  • Joe Cole (right end) – 87 overall

Joe Cole — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Diego Milito (striker) – 88 in overall

Diego Milito — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Antonio Di Natale (striker) – 88 overall

Antonio Di Natale — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Iván Córdoba (back) – 87 overall

Iván Córdoba — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Mario Gomez (striker) – 88 overall

Mario Gomez — Photo: Playback/EA Sports

  • Lars Ricken (half) – 85 overall

Lars Ricken — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Jürgen Kohler (back) – 89 in overall

Jürgen Kohler — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Fernando Morientes (striker) – 89 overall

Fernando Morientes — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Aleksandr Mostovoi (sock) – 86 overall

Aleksandr Mostovoi — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Abedi Pelé (half) – 89 overall

Abedi Pelé — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • David Ginola (left half) – 89 in overall

David Ginola — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Jorge Campos (goalkeeper) – 87 in overall

Jorge Campos — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

  • Clint Dempsey (half) – 85 overall

Clint Dempsey — Photo: Playback/EA Sports

  • Sami Al-Jaber (striker) – 86 overall

Sami Al-Jaber — Photo: Reproduction/EA Sports

All 19 FUT Heroes will be present at the official launch of FIFA 22, which is scheduled to take place on October 1st. The game will be available in versions for PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Google Stadia, plus a Legacy Edition for Nintendo Switch.