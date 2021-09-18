Final between Corinthians and Palmeiras guarantees significant numbers in all transmission options

Last Sunday, Corinthians and Palmeiras took to the field in the first final of the Brasileirão Women. The match that scored Corinthians’ victory by 1-0 registered a record audience and significant numbers in all broadcasting options.

At Girl Scouts, responsible for broadcasting on open TV, the match registered an average audience of 3.7 and a peak of five points, breaking records. The numbers register the best audience of the time period (9:00 pm to 11:00 pm) since 2017.

On closed TV, the transmission was from SportTV. In this case, the average audience remained at 1.2, which guaranteed the broadcaster leadership among all pay TV channels in the same time slot.

Finally, the match was also shown on the internet, in the application of TikTok. The two responsible profiles (from Brasileirão Feminine and Unimpedidos) totaled more than 300,000 unique spectators.

The success of the broadcast made the stations ask the CBF that the second match take place at the same time. The entity responded to the request, which guarantees the second final between Corinthians and Palmeiras at 9 pm on September 26, at Neo Química Arena.

See more at: Corinthians Women, Derby and Match broadcasting.