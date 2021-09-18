Final partial indicates winner of Paiol

The great day has come! This Friday, September 17th, we will find out who among the four participants of Paiol A Fazenda will stamp their passport to the reality show’s headquarters. The winner of the public vote will arrive in the house at the first party of the season. Check who should win the split seconds:

How is the voting of the A Fazenda Pavilion

Two people are fighting for first place in the DCI round, Krawk and Sthefane Matos. For days, the singer and the influencer have been the most voted in the poll – which so far totals more than 65,000 votes.

The first place goes to Krawk, who adds 37.01% of the votes so far. Sthe has 32.76% in the partial of A Fazenda, but he is still in the fight. The difference between first and second place is 4.25%, the famous one still has a chance to catch up with the opponent.

In third place is Alisson Jordan, with 20.60% of the votes. Mah Tavares appears to have little chance of winning the A Fazenda Paol according to the DCI partial, TikToker has only 9.64% in the poll and occupies the bottom of the list.

Partial of the UOL survey

In the voting on the UOL portal – with more than 7,000 votes so far – the fight is between women. Sthefane is in the first place by hand, 41.28% of the votes. Second place belongs to Mah Tavares, who adds up to 28.34%.

Krawk is in third with 22.03% of the votes and the last position is Alisson Jordan, the dancer has only 8.35% – Remembering that only one Paiol participant will officially enter A Fazenda 2021, thus, only the most voted.

How to vote for R7

On the reality show’s official website, you can help Sthefane, Mah, Krawk or Alisson. It is not necessary to have any type of account on R7, the only thing you need to do is go through robot verification when confirming your vote. Check it step by step:

Go to the link https://www.r7.com/, click on the ‘The Farm’ tab, then click on the Paiol poll. Choose who you are going to vote for, select the ‘I am human’ box and then confirm your vote. Simple, isn’t it? Now just repeat the process as many times as you want.

You even have the live program this Friday (17) to vote, Adriane Galisteu will reveal the winner live:

