Find out how much Daniel Alves will receive from São Paulo over the next five years

São Paulo, finally, reached an agreement to terminate the contract with Daniel Alves last Thursday. Owing R$ 18 million to its former shirt 10, the Tricolor had long negotiations with the athlete’s representatives and ended up agreeing to pay what it owes for the next five years, in equal installments, from January 2022.

São Paulo will pay around R$ 400 thousand monthly to pay Daniel Alves. In all, R$ 24 million will be earmarked for the player. In case they had to pay everything that the lateral would be entitled to receive until the end of their contract, which was valid until December 2022, the Tricolor would be left with a loss of more than R$ 50 million.

Precisely for this reason, despite having to pay a decent salary to players who are references in Brazilian football for Daniel Alves, even though he is no longer defending the club, São Paulo believes that it did a good deal, emphasizing savings of more than R$ 20 million.

The fans, however, did not digest the agreement very well, as Daniel Alves will receive R$ 400,000 per month from São Paulo for the next five years and from now on will be able to defend another club in Brazilian football. That is, the player has chances to face the Tricolor still being paid by the club if he chooses to stay in the country.

Qualifying for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil could help in the process, as São Paulo would pocket R$ 7.3 million in prize money, but ended up being eliminated by Fortaleza with a crushing defeat by 3-1 at Castelão. With the club going through the most serious financial crisis in its history, there is yet another million dollar debt to take the sleep of the current administration.

