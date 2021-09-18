First Impressions Honda Bros 160 2022: Embracing Your Role

Did you know that, version by version, the Bros 160 is the best-selling Honda in Brazil? It seems something strange in a scenario where the CG 160 gets 30,000 licenses monthly, but this one has 4 versions: Start, Cargo, Fan and Titan. Among them, Fan is the most popular, approaching 9,000 monthly sales. In a single configuration, Bros achieves 14,000 monthly sales.

So it won’t be Honda’s cheaper trail that we’ll see the biggest changes. Your share of the brand’s sales is too large to take unnecessary risks. Since adopting the same engine 160 as CG, Bros has followed the strategy of carrying out only minor updates to remain pleasing to the public that depends on it.

If in large cities it is the CG that reigns supreme in the daily journeys of professionals and people on the move, far from them, Bros is the boss. And, after so long, Honda decided to assume the role of the little adventurer in practice: to be the rural CG. In small towns and on routes that rarely have pavement, it is Bros that serves as the main mobility tool for people and goods when it comes to two wheels. But if it hasn’t changed, what’s new?

On the 2022 line, a change that seems small, but is fundamental to the bike’s proposal, was the inclusion of a dust cap for the front suspension canes. For a motorcycle that wants to spend more time off the asphalt than on it, leaving the parts exposed to dust and the elements ends up prematurely damaging the cane retainers. That is, maintenance ahead of time without need. That and the Yamaha Crosser 150 already offers the equipment in the Z version, so it was time to adapt.

As it did on the CG 160 2022, Honda applied some more visual changes to this new Bros to update the model. At the front, there is a new piece surrounding the headlamp, while the fins on the sides of the tank have been redesigned to house functional air passages. Overall, the bike has gone from curving lines to a sharper, angled and robust look. Another functional change in the trail was the replacement of the seat cover, which now has a non-slip finish.

Nothing has changed in mechanics. The 162.7 cm³ flex single cylinder with air cooling remains. It is capable of delivering up to 14.7 hp of power at 8,500 rpm and 1.6 kgfm of torque at 5,500 rpm when fueled with ethanol. The gearbox remains mechanical with 5 speeds with final transmission by chain.

Honda NXR 160 Bros 2022’s list of standard items is relatively lean. The bike has a digital instrument panel with blackout lighting, electric starter and luggage compartment integrated to the rump handles with reinforcement for the installation of a trunk. The trail also has a standard disc brake on two wheels with drive, but without ABS. Compared to rivals, the tachometer on the panel is also lacking.

Honda’s invitation sounded too good to be true. A test drive that included a large stretch of sand on the beaches of Ilha Comprida, on the extreme south coast of the state of São Paulo. The region still concentrates an almost untouched and very beautiful nature. The problem is that it rained during most of the journey.

I must confess that I don’t like walking off asphalt. The idea of ​​constantly controlling the bike losing traction doesn’t appeal to me. With rain and mud then, I already left with Bros apologizing to Honda, as I was sure it would fall at some point. But I’m glad to share the good news. I didn’t fall down and this is 0% related to my abilities.

The secret of Bros’ success lies in it. The bike is light, slim and has the nice wide Pirelli MT 60 mixed use tyres. Long stroke suspensions have a softer set-up, which is good for low grip situations. The set conveys confidence and it’s easy to “hold” the bike even when it looks like the ground is the right destination. For those who have little experience like me and spend the worst stretches slowly with the help of their feet, it’s a relief. And I had to use this expedient several times while still on the way to the beach, on streets with beaten and wet sand.

On the beach, with the sand well compacted, even I felt comfortable maintaining speeds of 80 km/h as I watched the tide rising rapidly on the left and the carcasses of dead penguins being devoured by vultures on the right. So the message for those who are really going to take Bros off the asphalt is: go in faith. If even I couldn’t bring the bike down in this extreme situation, it will take good care of you on a day-to-day basis.

“Okay, but what about the asphalt?” In fact, as much as Bros may live its life on land, at some point it’s going to find a paved street or BR. Even if Honda’s small trail engine is the engine. the same as the CG, its set-up is different. The numbers already show that. The Bros has a little less power and a little more torque, which even comes sooner.

The most positive part of this counterpoint is that the Bros has a faster and more linear throttle response than the CG, which is great in town or on land when there’s little grip. However, it doesn’t have the same breath as the CG on the road. In the plan, Bros will hold a maximum of 110 km/h. It’s a strange feeling: the bike is right in the hand, there’s no vibrations or anything like that, but it doesn’t develop any more speed either.

The softer suspension doesn’t mean the Bros is silly about cornering. It’s not as agile as a street because it has a bigger front wheel and a high center of gravity, but it doesn’t scare. The non-slip seat was also a nice addition. If you don’t get up from the stool, the glutes won’t move in position, which can get tiring after a couple of hours.



15 Photos

However, I imagine that no one stays so long on top of a Bros without at least one stretch in the legs. And by the dirty state of the cane protectors, it was clear that the new parts are not there by chance. It is worth mentioning, however, that some standard equipment – mainly tachometer and ABS – are still lacking.

Could Honda have applied more radical changes to Bros 2022? Perhaps. It should? Probably not. The bike meets what it proposes and, now that the brand understood that it is more like the “inland CG” than an urban trail, it was surgical in the changes that were needed. It changed little, but it changed what it needed to remain one of the best-selling motorcycles in Brazil.

Honda NXR 160 Bros 2022