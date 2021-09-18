Fixed or variable income? What to choose with rising inflation

Already tired of hearing about price increases? Well, the inflation theme has been recurrent in recent months. According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), of the 377 items that make up the consumption basket measured by the IPCA, 271 were readjusted in August.

Thus, the inflation rate that had been driven mainly by food, electricity and fuel items is now more widely influenced by several other items. This happens, among other reasons, due to a chain effect.

Costs for electricity and fuel, for example, are common to the ecosystem of goods and services as a whole. So, the rise in prices in these two categories ends up causing a “domino effect”.

Of course, this is not the only reason for the rise in inflation, but it has a very relevant weight.

And you know: rising inflation reduces your purchasing power. Therefore, more than ever it is necessary to have discipline and planning both in spending and in investments.

The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (COPOM) will take place on September 21st and 22nd, and the expectation is that the basic rate of the economy, the Selic, will be raised by another percentage point, reaching 6.25%. This measure is part of the Central Bank’s monetary policy to control inflation.

In this scenario, what is the best type of investment?

Every time the Selic goes up, I get thousands of messages asking if it’s better to invest in fixed income or variable income. And my answer for you and everyone else is: it depends.

As I always say, there is no such thing as a better or worse investment. What exists is the investment best suited to your personal goals. Also, there is no a ideal investment. He writes down and memorizes Professor Mira’s mantra: “diversification is your best friend”.

The first thing to understand is that the Selic rate fluctuates over time. It has already been at levels around 40% in the 1990s and since then it has dropped a lot.

If you take a specific moment in the economy, for example, 2015-2016, when the Selic reached 14.25% per year, you will certainly see that investments in fixed income were better than variable income.

However, if your comparison is from 2017 onwards, when the Selic fell systematically, the result will be exactly the opposite: variable income was better.

That’s why your choice of investments must first be aligned with your goals and your ability to make investments, only then comes the rest.

How does inflation affect the yield of investments?

Every Monday, the Central Bank releases the Focus Bulletin. Also, on my Instagram I comment weekly on the publication in plain language so that you can understand what is happening in the economy.

In the Focus Bulletin, we can see the future projection of the Selic rate, and this reference is very important.

In all projections released throughout 2021, we do not have Selic projections returning to levels of 10% or more. The expectation until 2024 is a Selic rate of around 6.5% per year.

So, to start evaluating Selic and comparing fixed income and variable income, the first thing is to know that the Selic fluctuates within economic cycles.

You need to make comparisons so you can understand the yield potential of each type of investment and choose the one that gives you the return you need to reach your goals within a given time frame.

How to choose investments?

In addition to understanding how the basic interest rate interferes with profitability, it is also essential for you to know yourself and how far you can deal with risks and volatility.

It’s no use having the investment with the best return, but not sleeping whenever there are fluctuations.

This week, I did a podcast with a great investment fund manager. He said something very interesting and that works even for the beginning investor: investment management is 70% emotional control and 30% technical. As I said, you need to know your emotional profile and how much you can stand to see your money fluctuate.

After all, investing when you’re just earning is simple! But no investment varies upwards all the time, be it fixed income or variable income.

As we have seen, fixed income came to yield more than 14% per year in the recent past. On the other hand, in the same period in which it was at these levels, numerous stocks on the stock market rose by more than 40%. Even so, this cannot be the reference for you to define which investment is better.

Stock market is volatile all the time, influenced by many reasons.

An important tip is that you pay attention to the investment term. This is a very important variable when defining the right investment for your needs.

If the money you have to invest will be used in the short term, the ideal in this case is fixed income. This will prevent the money from fluctuating downwards, and just when you need it, the amount will coincide with less than the amount you need.

Variable income is not for the short term. This modality is indicated for medium and long term.

But if your question is: “where do I make more money, in fixed income or variable income?”, it is certainly in variable income.

In the long run, no investment grows more than variable income. So, if the objective is to increase your equity, the focus should be on variable income.

And what is the investor profile for fixed income or for variable income?

Fixed income is interesting for those with a more conservative profile, and variable income for bold investors. However, I always like to reinforce: your goal is much more important than your profile.

For example, if you have little capital and need it to grow a lot, you have to invest in equities, as it will be the only way for you to reach the goal you need.

And when I say that, many people answer me that they are conservative and that they are afraid of the risks of variable income. If this is the case for you, there are two alternatives: study to lose your fear and change your profile, or change your goal.

Another very common question: should I invest only in fixed income or only in variable income?

Again I say: it depends! If your goal is something your fixed income income will allow you to achieve, there’s nothing wrong with sticking to it.

For example: if a two-year CDB, which yields 6% a year, will give you at the end of that period the amount you need, fixed income will be a good investment for you.

But I reinforce the mantra at the beginning of this article: diversification is your best friend.

It is quite healthy for you to calculate percentages and distribute your investments between fixed income and variable income. Keeping in mind that the more fixed income, the less risk, the less volatility and the lower the total return on the portfolio. On the contrary, the more variable income, the greater the risk, the greater the volatility and the greater the yield.

Can you invest in variable income even with the high Selic rate?

Yes definitely. As I said, the Selic is the basic interest rate that influences the entire economy.

Bank shares, for example, reflect a lot the effects of Selic on the economy.

If the Selic rises, banks lend more expensive money. By doing this, the profits are higher and, consequently, your stocks will go up.

In addition to banks, real estate funds may appreciate with the high Selic rate. Paper funds, which have securities in their portfolios with yields linked to the CDI, benefit from the increase in the Selic rate.

When they get better results, they will pay bigger dividends and will have the value of their share also appreciated.

These are just two examples. Do you see how you can take advantage of the high Selic rate by choosing variable income investments that are influenced by it?

But it is clear that if the Selic falls these assets are also impacted downwards.

In summary, fixed income and variable income are equally viable. The ideal is to seek to diversify between the two modalities, having as main criteria not the one with the highest income, but a proportional distribution of your money between them.

Do this by being clear about the time and amount of money you will need for each of your goals. So you will have peace of mind and make better choices.

