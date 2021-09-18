Flamengo enters David Luiz, Andreas Pereira and Kenedy in Libertadores; see who leaves

Next Wednesday (22), the Flamengo back to field by Libertadores Conmebol for the first game of the competition’s semifinal against the Barcelona. And, in your cast, new arrivals will be seen.

the semifinal of Libertadores Conmebol, the sports fan follows LIVE by ESPN on Star+ on September 22nd. Click here for more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

This Friday (17), Rubro-Negro announced the three changes allowed before the new phase of the competition, with the arrival of the three newest reinforcements from the squad: David Luiz, Andreas Pereira and Kenedy.

The defender will wear his shirt 23, while Andreas will have his 18 and Kenedy, his 43. The three enter the places of revelations in the base of the team.

Young Peralta and Otávio were two of those who left the list. The first one made the news recently after being hired from Cerro Porteño. Fabrizio Peralta is 18 years old and acts as a midfielder.

In place of David Luiz was the young defender Otávio, who was in the crosshairs of the Sturm Graz, from Austria, recently.

Finally, Rodrigo Muniz left the list to make way for Kenedy. The center forward was negotiated by Rubro-Negro for the Fulham, where he will play in the second division of England.