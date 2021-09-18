Flamengo gets a suspense effect and Gabigol can face Grêmio

Flamengo managed, this afternoon (17), a suspensive effect for striker Gabigol and, thus, he is available to coach Renato Gaúcho for the game against Grêmio, on Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship. Earlier, the player had been punished by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for the demonstrations after the expulsion in the game with Internacional.

No. 9 received two games of punishment for calling Brazilian football “floodplain”, after receiving the red card in the duel with Colorado, at the beginning of last month. He has already played a game, and would be missing for this weekend’s confrontation.

In the 4-0 defeat by Inter, Gabigol was sent off in the 17th minute of the second half, after clapping his hands to the referee after receiving a yellow card. Upon leaving the lawn, he said that what was happening was a “joke” and amended: “That’s why Brazilian football is this floodplain!”. The center forward’s statements were heard by assistant referee number 1, Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos, and passed on to referee Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior, who reported the episode in the match summary.

At the trial, the STJD prosecutor understood that Gabigol had violated article 258 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which speaks of “taking on any conduct contrary to sporting discipline or ethics”. In these cases, the penalty is from one to six matches.