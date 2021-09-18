Flamengo squad: Bruno Henrique returns to training with the cast and is close to returning | Flamengo

Bruno Henrique is close to being available to Renato Gaúcho again. This Friday, the striker did his first full training with Flamengo’s teammates, in an activity held in the morning at Ninho do Urubu, the penultimate one before the duel with Grêmio, by Brasileirão, on Sunday.

+ Flamengo sets up strategy and monitors the situation of Daniel Alves, who terminated with São Paulo

1 of 2 Bruno Henrique Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Côrtes / Flamengo Bruno Henrique Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Côrtes / Flamengo

On Thursday, Bruno Henrique had participated in only one period with his companions and continued carrying out physical preparation activities. Their last match was on August 25, against Grêmio, in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals.

Another player who advanced in his recovery was midfielder Diego. Out of the last matches due to a calf edema, he started the transition work on the field, same stage as left-back Filipe Luis. Both, however, should not be available against Grêmio on Sunday.

Without Gabigol, suspended by the STJD, Pedro should take over the attack. There is still no definition regarding the use of David Luiz, who has been training normally with the group.

Flamengo’s probable lineup is as follows: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and Renê; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira (Thiago Maia), Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Michael; Peter.

Flamengo faces Grêmio this Sunday, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. The game is valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.