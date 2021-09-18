Flamengo will face 3.4 thousand kilometers in a sequence of four games in up to 10 days at the Brazilian Nationals | Flamengo

The rescheduling of two postponed matches of the Brazilian Championship created a logistical challenge at Flamengo. The first week of November will make the red-black delegation travel around 3,400 kilometers in two trips to the South, interspersed with games in Rio de Janeiro.

CBF has two games postponed for Fla to November, and the team can play 4 times in up to 10 days

Flamengo sets up strategy and monitors the situation of Daniel Alves, who terminated with São Paulo

The marathon will have four games in up to 10 days. The period involves a trip to Curitiba to face Athletico-PR, return to Rio de Janeiro for the duel with Atlético-GO and, later, another trip to Chapecó to play against Chapecoense.

Flamengo can face the following scenario:

October 30/31: Atlético-MG (Rio de Janeiro), 29th round of the Brasileirão;

Atlético-MG (Rio de Janeiro), 29th round of the Brasileirão; November 2nd: Athletico-PR (Curitiba), fourth round of the Brasileirão;

Athletico-PR (Curitiba), fourth round of the Brasileirão; November 5: Atlético-GO (Rio de Janeiro), 19th round of the Brasileirão;

Atlético-GO (Rio de Janeiro), 19th round of the Brasileirão; 6/7/8 November: Chapecoense (Chapecó), 30th round of Brasileirão.

Managers question rescheduling

The division of games generated internal questions, but the board waits for the CBF to rectify the calendar before taking any action.

Still, leaders of Flamengo publicly demonstrated against the calendar decided by the CBF. Eduardo Baptista, the Bap, VP of External Relations, mocked the pleading for equality of other clubs, recalling the dispute for public release in the stadiums.

The legal VP, Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches, showed concern with the possible realization of matches with less than 66 hours of difference – a scenario that can happen, depending on the confirmation of the dates of the games against Atlético-MG and Chapecoense.

– We already have all legal documentation and our athletes are already informed of their rights and the disrespect for minimum working conditions. We are sure that there was an unfortunate mistake and that there will be correction. There was no more force majeure situation and there is no court order – wrote Dunshee on social network.

2 of 3 Flamengo players training at Ninho do Urubu — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Flamengo players training at Ninho do Urubu — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

In 2017, an agreement between Fenapaf (National Federation of Professional Soccer Athletes) and CBF established a minimum period of 66 hours of rest between two games of the same team. In 2020, due to the paralysis of football with the coronavirus pandemic, there was an understanding that it would be possible to reduce the difference for reasons of force majeure.

– There is a court ruling that ratified an agreement and prohibits breaks shorter than 66 hours. There was a case of force majeure in 2020 and a game with 48 hours, but in 2021 there was no stoppage in the championships due to a pandemic, but due to the Copa America. Let’s ask the CBF to fix this – said Dunshee on social network.

Similar situation in 2020

In the 2020 Brazilian Championship, Flamengo went through a similar situation. The team played three games in six days, against Goiás, RB Bragantino and Corinthians. At the time, however, the first two duels took place in Rio, with a subsequent move to São Paulo.

10/13/2020: Flamengo 2 x 1 Goiás

10/15/2020: Flamengo 1 x 1 RB Bragantino

10/18/2020: Corinthians 1 x 5 Flamengo

To mitigate the effects of travel, Flamengo has been using charter planes since 2019. In this way, they manage to optimize their time and usually return to Rio de Janeiro immediately after away games, which helps speed up the athletes’ physical recovery between matches.