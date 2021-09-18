Fluminense: Vice general away from Flu ironizes press conference by Mário Bittencourt

That the situation between the president of the Fluminense, Mario Bittencourt, and the general vice president, Celso Barros, it’s not good, this is an old story for the reader of news related to the Rio de Janeiro tricolor. But with each passing day, things seem to get hotter. This Friday, the club’s representative held a press conference to talk about situations related to the club and the former president of Unimed-Rio made fun of many of them.

In a personal profile on Instagram, the doctor attacked Mário Bittencourt, and went further. He called the state championship “carioquinha” and poked journalist Caio Blois, from the portal “Uol” saying that he “looks more like a communication advisor for the club, who always reproduces stories favorable to the management, as per the supposed orientation of the head of communication, Mr. Ronaldo France”.

The situation between the two has dragged on since 2019, when the vice president exposed an internal dispute and was removed from office by Mário. At the time, Celso stated that he wanted the resignation of Mark – current coach of Tricolor das Laranjeiras -, then coach of the team that fought against relegation in the Brazilian Championship, but the president was against it and was, in the vice’s words, irreducible in the matter.

Since then, other internal clashes between the two ended up leaking, which led to the conclusion that it was better for Celso Barros to leave until the end of the Brazilian Championship. At the end, nothing changed. Since then, whenever he can, the former president of Unimed-Rio has expressed his opinion, always sincerely and critically, on internal decisions.

At the time, in addition to being general vice president, he also accumulated the role of vice president of football. After the removal, it was the president who took his place. Recently, after the resignation of Roger Machado, Celso Barros even asked for the resignation of the representative.