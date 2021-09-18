Former basketball player Geisa Oliveira dies in Campinas (SP)

by

Former player Geisa Oliveira died at 42 years of age due to a cardiopulmonary arrest in Campinas (SP), informed the Women’s Basketball League (LBF) in a note published this Friday (17).

Geisa, who was three months pregnant with her first child, leaves her husband.

National champion on four occasions (two with Americana, one with Vasco and the other with Ourinhos), the 1.89 m pivot also wore the Brazilian national team jersey and for years played in European basketball, in teams from Spain, Italy and Hungary.

“It will be sorely missed. I had the opportunity to work with her as a player in Americana and as a representative in the LBF. A good person who leaves us. My feelings to the family”, declared the president of LBF, Ricardo Molina.

The Brazilian Basketball Confederation (CBB) declared “sincere condolences to family and friends”.