Former basketball player Geisa Oliveira dies in Campinas (SP)

Former player Geisa Oliveira died at 42 years of age due to a cardiopulmonary arrest in Campinas (SP), informed the Women’s Basketball League (LBF) in a note published this Friday (17).

Geisa, who was three months pregnant with her first child, leaves her husband.

Friday starts sad for women’s basketball. LBF regrets the tragic death of Geisa Oliveira, Brazilian multi-champion pivot, who competed in our 2013 edition for São José-SP and who also served as LBF representative in Campinas in recent editions. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/xOVuV0SqxT — Women’s Basketball League (@LBF_Oficial) September 17, 2021

National champion on four occasions (two with Americana, one with Vasco and the other with Ourinhos), the 1.89 m pivot also wore the Brazilian national team jersey and for years played in European basketball, in teams from Spain, Italy and Hungary.

“It will be sorely missed. I had the opportunity to work with her as a player in Americana and as a representative in the LBF. A good person who leaves us. My feelings to the family”, declared the president of LBF, Ricardo Molina.

The Brazilian Basketball Confederation (CBB) declared “sincere condolences to family and friends”.

CBB regrets the departure of former pivot Geisa, 43, who left us this Friday. Geisa went through all the youth teams (in the second photo, it’s the giant 7 shirt) and also played for the adult team, being loved by everyone. Our sincere condolences to family and friends 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/j3pKXDFEDL — Basketball Brazil – CBB (@basquetebrasil) September 17, 2021