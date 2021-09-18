Former Ford success in Brazil, Fiesta receives visual retouch in Europe

The seventh generation of Ford Fiesta has gained a facelift for the European market. With no future in Brazil, where it stopped being sold in 2019, the model is still alive in the old continent, being one of the main products of the North American brand. Although discreet, the change was made to closely mark the Volkswagen Polo, which got an updated look a few months ago.

In the case of the Fiesta, Ford prepared the biggest changes in the front of the car. New headlights, which are now LED in all versions, grille and bumper have all been updated. Dimmed headlamps and a revamped bumper are the main changes to the rear of the car.

Ford Fiesta 2022 Image: Disclosure

The wheels vary according to the version, but they also gained new designs on all of them. Inside there is a new digital instrument panel with a 12.3-inch screen. For the rest, almost everything continued as before.

Mechanically, perhaps the biggest change was made to the ST model. Equipped with a lightweight 1.5 hybrid EcoBoost engine with 200 horsepower. Although the horsepower is the same, the torque had a 10% gain in numbers. It now delivers 32.6 kgfm, and the car goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and 230 km/h.

The other versions, on the other hand, are equipped with 1.0 Ecoboost propellant with 100 hp, 125 hp or 155 hp, and the latter also use the 48-volt hybrid lightweight system.

Ford Fiesta 2022 Image: Disclosure

Fiesta Van

In Europe, it is common for hatches to receive versions in the van configuration for work. And Ford launched the Fiesta Van along with the other models. It also uses the 125 hp Ecoboost hybrid lightweight 1.0 booster.

As much as he is a work-oriented model, he has his pampering. This is the case of Active Park Assist, which allows you to perform goals automatically. In the future, Ford promises to add adaptive cruise control, blind spot sensor and cross-traffic alert.

Success and failure in Brazil

The Fiesta has long been one of the leading Ford vehicles in the world. Brazil got to know the model in the mid-1990s, when the automaker brought it from Spain in its return to the country after the end of Autolatina, a partnership with VW.

It was the Fiesta produced at the then new plant in Camaçari, Bahia, which marked the growth of Ford sales at the beginning of the century. With good internal space and a robust mechanical package, the hatch and then the compact sedan had huge acceptance in the market. Then came the New Fiesta, a project that inaugurated a more daring and futuristic style, but which ended up not living up to expectations. First brought from Mexico and then manufactured in San Bernardo, the premium compact had little penetration, in addition to having problems such as the Powershift gearbox.

When the North American brand decided to create a national Ka, the Fiesta lost its place as an entry model and soon left the scene, already indicating what would be the end of the production of Ford vehicles in Brazil.