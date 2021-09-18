Former manager is denounced by the MP for theft of R$ 2.5 million

The Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) denounced a former employee of the presenter and blogger of UOL Esporte Milton Neves for theft. Former manager Evandro Cesar Cesarino Ribeiro was accused by the journalist of being the mentor of a diversion of R$ 2.5 million through invoices without proof of services rendered. The information was published today by Veja São Paulo magazine and confirmed by UOL.

Evandro Cesar, who worked for more than two decades at the advertising company Terceiro Tempo, is said to have been the mastermind behind the scheme of over-billing services and counterfeiting checks that plagued the presenter for more than five years. He is not a defendant yet and it is up to a judge to accept or not the MP-SP complaint.

On January 29, Ribeiro was indicted by the Civil Police for aggravated theft, breach of trust and the use of agents. The accused had the breach of his banking secrecy decreed. Since then, the case has been held in secrecy by the courts.

Ribeiro is still suspected of having admitted two employees who responded to him in the agents’ competition. Both started companies and also issued notes. The pair confessed to the crime and was indicted, but says they are sorry and helps Milton Neves in obtaining evidence. The penalty is up to four years in prison.

Wanted by UOL, Evandro’s defense attorney, lawyer Carlos Alberto Cruz, said he believes his client will be acquitted. “We are confident that now we will have a better response. We will have an opportunity for ample defense and I am sure that he will [Evandro] will be acquitted. Mr. Milton Neves placed a lot of documentation. He took the notes, but with Milton Neves’ consent. He performed a function beyond his and managed real estate,” he said.

Milton Neves’ lawyer, Sergei Cobra Arbex, did not want to go into details about the MP’s complaint and only stated that the presenter “felt very betrayed” in the episode.

Milton Neves was notified by WhatsApp

Milton Neves received an anonymous tip on WhatsApp informing him that he was suffering the millionaire coup of Evandro Cesar Cesarino Ribeiro, one of his trusted employees. The journalist confronted the official, who denied the charges. At the time, the presenter believed him and deleted the messages. When Ribeiro was fired last year for cost containment, another person involved decided to reveal the entire scheme.

The case began to be unraveled only last year. The scheme that would be commanded by Evandro also had the participation of a motorcycle courier and an office assistant. The two denounced what was happening and confessed to participating in the crime.

The police are investigating the diversion of R$ 2.5 million from Milton Neves’ accounts in the last five years, but the amount could be up to five times higher.