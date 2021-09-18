Former president of Anvisa says there is no possibility of having Carnival in 2022 | Brazil

Reproduction/Yotube

Sanitarist doctor, founder and former president of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Gonzalo Vecina stated that he “does not see the possibility of having carnival in 2022” in an interview to Exame Magazine.

For the specialist, the event is very loose and there is no way to have effective control over the revelers. In relation to other attractions with audiences, such as football games and theater plays, Vecina believes that there is room for the release of fans/audiences.

“Carnival is something you don’t control, a very loose mass event. I don’t see the possibility of having carnival in 2022. São João, in the middle of the year, is possible, but difficult. We will have space for football matches with fans, theater, events in which there is control”, said the doctor, who was in charge of Anvisa between 1999 and 2003.

parades

In relation to the traditional parades of schools in the sambódromos, Vecina already has a different opinion: “For those who will be in the stands, it is a debatable event. People need to be vaccinated. Even so, there are risks. A negative RT-PCR test can also be required, but I don’t see mandatory testing,” he said.

According to the doctor, the big problem is the circulation of the Delta variant, which is more transmissible. In the specialist’s projection, the cases of Covid-19 should rise again between the end of September and the beginning of October this year.