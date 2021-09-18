Four young people are gunned down in a massacre in Chorozinho, Ceará | Ceará

Four young people still unidentified were killed by gunfire in a massacre at dawn this Saturday (18), in the rural area of ​​Chorozinho, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza.

According to witnesses, several shots were heard at dawn. In the morning, residents went to the scene and found four bodies on a cartable road called Lagamar. According to the police, no one was able to inform who the possible shooters were and what the motive for the crime was.

The Public Security Secretariat (SSPDS) informed, through a note, that teams carry out investigations to identify and locate those involved in the four deaths. A team was deployed to reinforce actions in the region. The SSPDS points out that there is already a line of investigation followed by the Civil Police on the motive for the crime.

According to the first information collected on the spot by the security professionals, the four male bodies were found by people in a secluded place, with gunshot wounds. The work is accompanied by the top of the Public Security of the State.

Teams from the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP), from the Department of Police Intelligence (DIP) and from the Metropolitan Police Department, from the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE), with support from teams from the General Ostensive Policing ( POG) and the Command for Policing Rounds of Intensive and Ostensive Actions (CPRaio), of the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE), are in the field.

The Forensic Investigation of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) was also called to gather evidence that will subsidize the investigations.

The population can contribute to investigations by passing on information that helps police work. Complaints can be made to number 181, the Hotline of the Public Security and Social Defense Secretariat (SSPDS), or to (85) 3101-0181, which is the WhatsApp number, where complaints can be made via message, audio, video and photography.

Complaints can also be forwarded to the DHPP telephone number (85) 3257-4807, which is also the Department’s WhatsApp.

The Chorozinho slaughter is the third of the year in Ceará. Last August 1, five men were murdered and two women were injured in a massacre that took place in a bar, in the District of Boqueirão das Araras, in the municipality of Caucaia. Two of the victims were killed on the road and three inside the commercial establishment.

At the time, the police told the G1, that only one of the victims was formally identified. He was a 28-year-old man and had been involved in drug trafficking and illegal possession or possession of a firearm.

According to the Military Police, the victims were drinking alcoholic beverages at the bar when men arrived on foot and fired firearms. People who witnessed the crime told police that the men arrived on foot and fled on three motorcycles. According to the PM, one of the vehicles was abandoned in the region, as well as the personal belongings of victims.

The two women who survived are mother and daughter. Both were rescued at the Hospital Municipal de Caucaia. The mother was shot in one of her legs and the daughter in one of her arms. The SSPDS said they were not at risk of death.

At the scene of the crime, .380-caliber pistol shells were found and, according to police, the executioners painted the area with the markings of a criminal faction of Rio de Janeiro origin.

In April of this year, also in Caucaia, four people were murdered in another massacre in Caucaia. The victims were a 15-year-old teenager, a woman and two men. The killing took place in Bairro Parque São Gerardo.

According to the Civil Police, the slaughter was motivated by the death of a merchant in the region. According to police chief Huggo Leonardo, head of the Caucaia Metropolitan Police (DMC), on April 10, a merchant was executed in his house by a criminal group with several shots. The crime took place in the Picuí neighborhood in Caucaia and was filmed by the assassins.

Leonardo claimed that members of a criminal faction in Rio de Janeiro executed the merchant in the area of ​​the local faction.

A suspect of involvement in the crime was arrested during a Civil and Military police operation three days after the crime. According to the Civil Police, the suspect is already responsible for homicide, possession and illegal possession of a firearm.

